Start planning now for spring gardens

Also, it is important to determine whether the proposed garden plot receives at least six hours of full sunlight. Without the adequate amount of sunlight, the plants would not be able to thrive.

Plan Out the Garden

To have a successful spring garden, Britton suggests keeping a notebook for gardeners to plan what they are going to plant. In the same notebook, people can plan the potential layout, dates and times for planting. Getting ahead and staying on top of a gardening routine will ensure a successful, flourishing garden.

Britton said at the beginning of the planning process, it is important for people to decide whether they want to buy transplants or plant their own seeds inside, starting in the winter.

"Some plants, such as squash, cucumber, corn and beans, do better with direct seeding," Britton said. "Plants that do better as transplants are tomatoes and peppers.”

If people plan to plant seeds, they should begin searching through seed catalogs now to purchase their desired seed. Having the plants or seed planned out before the spring season will allow for a quick and efficient growing season.

Regional Conditions