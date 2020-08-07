State directives spur change in ECS safety plans

New state guidelines regarding school openings, released just days before Enterprise City Schools were scheduled to start the year, put another hurdle in an already bumpy road to reopening, according to local school officials.
On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health issued an 84-page set of guidelines for schools planning to reopening. The portion of the guidelines that is causing the most trouble states that anyone, student or faculty, that has been in “close contact” with another person for 15 cumulative minutes who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been sent home due to showing two or more symptoms must quarantine for 14 days. The rule applies whether masks were worn or not, and “close contact” refers to within six feet.
Superintendent Greg Faught said that initially, “close contact” was considered less than 15 minutes at a time, not cumulative, and without a mask. It was then changed to 15 minutes at a time with a mask before the ruling changed again on Monday.
The guidelines also state that a negative COVID test will not gain reentry to school.
“It takes a certain number of days before you have enough of the virus to shed and be in your system to show up on a test,” ECS nurse Sue Wagner said. “All tests have the possibility to come up with a false negative, so this is to err on the side of caution if you have been in close contact with someone. Seventy-two hours before they start showing symptoms they are contagious.”
COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms, often overlapping with other fall-time illnesses like the common cold or the flu. Symptoms the CDC recommends to watch out for include fever, cough, nausea, sneezing and loss of smell or taste with vomiting and diarrhea being most recently added.
Last week, the administration’s plan for returning to school was accepted by the state; now, everything will have to be rehashed and reconsidered. With just a few days’ warning, the new directives pose significant challenges.
“The children who become sick need to go home, and we have a plan for that, but this is going to cause a lot of kids who are otherwise healthy with no symptoms to be at home for 14 days at a time,” Faught said.
“Something like this could really destroy not just the school year academically, but every kind of extracurricular thing that kids are involved in. That’s the reason why a lot of kids come to school. Those things are important; there’s so much more to school to kids than just your core subjects.
“We can’t sit around and wait too long to see what kind of impact this will have, either. As a parent, I would be pretty upset if my child got sent home and they were healthy.”
Despite the hardships ahead, he stressed that new information is never a bad thing, stating, “The prudent thing for us to do is to re-look at our plan and re-address it and come up with something even better than what we have given the new guidance.”
A potential solution being discussed would be to switch to an alternating schedule: half of the students would come to school on Mondays and Wednesdays and do distance learning the other three days while the second half would come on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Alternating days is the only way I know that we can meet the guidelines and still have instructional time with our students face to face,” Faught said. “I wouldn’t say that it’s a win, but it’s closer to a win than shutting down or having everyone back at one time. We’d already begun planning to try to achieve a six-foot distance all the time in the classrooms, so if someone does get sick then it doesn’t affect everyone else in the classroom, but the only way to do that is to essentially have an alternating schedule.
“We also have to take into consideration working parents and childcare, but under the new guidance I don’t see another way to safely do it. We will make every attempt to give parents plenty of time and opportunity to plan, but since the guidelines have changed we are going to have to be looking at a plan B. Or is it C now?”
Faught said state administrators emphasized these new guidelines are just that - guidelines - not a mandate, but that schools officials would be treating them as such.
“It’s not a mandate, but none of our people feel comfortable ignoring guidance from the CDC or ADPH, regardless of what we feel personally about it,” he said. “I don’t think it would be prudent to take it as anything other than a mandate.
“We’re going to distance as much as we can in the classrooms until we can develop a plan to better accommodate the new guidance. I feel confident that we can meet the new guidelines. I’ll always say that being in school is better instructionally, but we also need to keep people safe.”
As of now, the plan is to keep schools open and functioning according to the original plan until more definite alternatives can be put in place.
“I’m still confident and still think we can have a great year. I think if everyone is masked up it’s still a safe environment for our kids or else we wouldn’t be doing it at all,” Faught said. “What I’m trying to avoid is eventually having a lot of kids go home that aren’t’ sick.”
Faught and the school board are currently working on a timetable for when decisions can be made, as well as what those decisions are, but they want parents to stay updated and informed so they can also make alternative arrangements.
