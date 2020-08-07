State directives spur change in ECS safety plans

New state guidelines regarding school openings, released just days before Enterprise City Schools were scheduled to start the year, put another hurdle in an already bumpy road to reopening, according to local school officials.

On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health issued an 84-page set of guidelines for schools planning to reopening. The portion of the guidelines that is causing the most trouble states that anyone, student or faculty, that has been in “close contact” with another person for 15 cumulative minutes who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been sent home due to showing two or more symptoms must quarantine for 14 days. The rule applies whether masks were worn or not, and “close contact” refers to within six feet.

Superintendent Greg Faught said that initially, “close contact” was considered less than 15 minutes at a time, not cumulative, and without a mask. It was then changed to 15 minutes at a time with a mask before the ruling changed again on Monday.

The guidelines also state that a negative COVID test will not gain reentry to school.

“It takes a certain number of days before you have enough of the virus to shed and be in your system to show up on a test,” ECS nurse Sue Wagner said. “All tests have the possibility to come up with a false negative, so this is to err on the side of caution if you have been in close contact with someone. Seventy-two hours before they start showing symptoms they are contagious.”

COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms, often overlapping with other fall-time illnesses like the common cold or the flu. Symptoms the CDC recommends to watch out for include fever, cough, nausea, sneezing and loss of smell or taste with vomiting and diarrhea being most recently added.