State volleyball tournament to be held in Enterprise Saturday

For the first time, Enterprise is hosting the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association Volleyball State Tournament Saturday, Nov. 12, and will feature 250 players from across Alabama.

“This is something we have looked forward to doing since we started the volleyball program back in 2018,” Enterprise Parks and Recreation Superintendent Blake Moore said. “We are excited to bring the tournament to our city and hope this is just the beginning of a long tradition of hosting.”

Interest in volleyball has grown considerably since 2018, thanks in part to the Enterprise High School Volleyball program, Moore said. Clinics quickly turned into leagues - one for third and fourth graders and one for fifth and sixth graders.

“Our first year going to league play went great and we wound up making our first trip to the state tournament. That was a great experience. We learned a lot and were able to implement new things for the next season,” Moore said.

By 2020, EPRD’s volleyball program took off, Moore said. He took calls all spring asking about sign ups, and when registration rolled around, 80 girls participated. The third and fourth grade team and the fifth and sixth grade team both won the state tournament.

In 2021, the program expanded to 100 participants and the teams both placed second in the state tournament. This year, 110 girls participated in league play, Moore said.

EPRD will have three teams in the tournament this weekend. All five courts at Enterprise High School will be used for the tournament. Moore says the tournament would not be possible without the help of EHS Athletic Director Trent Trawick, and the support of Coach Jennifer Graham and Coach Hannah Moore from EHS volleyball.

The volleyball matches start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5. Ages 5 and younger are free.