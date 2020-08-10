Stay prepared during hurricane season

It’s hard to believe that we have reached the month of August, and summer will be ending soon.
Typically, we are gearing up this time of year for the start of college football season. The current health pandemic has pushed back many of our most anticipated fall events, but there is one season that will persist regardless of the coronavirus: hurricane season.
Hurricanes are one of nature’s most powerful and destructive forces. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday released an annual August update stating the 2020 hurricane season is expected to be an “extremely active” season, one of the “most active seasonal forecasts NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks,” according to the agency.
NOAA predicts 19 to 25 named storms this season, which began on June 1 and runs through November 30. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico, and there have already been nine so far this season.
Last week, Tropical Storm Isaias swept across the East Coast, leaving millions without power. Alabama Power sent several lineworkers and support personnel to assist FirstEnergy, an electric utility company.
As we navigate a path forward to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is also important to remember to stay aware of any severe weather and implement a plan to keep you and your family safe. Now is the time to organize plans and make any necessary preparations. Do not wait until danger approaches and it is too late.
Below are suggested questions to discuss with your family from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help prepare:
• How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
• What is my shelter plan?
• What is my evacuation route?
• What is my family or household communication plan?
• Do I need to create or update an emergency preparedness kit?
• Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates due to coronavirus. Does each member of my family have a facial covering, disinfectants, etc.?
Another important factor to keep in mind during hurricane season is making sure you and your family understand National Weather Service (NWS) forecast language. There’s a difference between a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning, and it’s essential to have a strong understanding of the two. Read about this by visiting www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane-ww.
I hope you will share this information with loved ones during this time of year, especially as we continue to focus on the impacts of coronavirus and how to move forward.
In many cases, planning and preparation can make a huge difference. I encourage you to prepare now and remind your friends and family to do the same.
Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery with her husband, Riley, and their two children.
