Steeler pays tribute to Iraq War hero with helmet

The Steelers, like the rest of the National Football League, previously announced plans to allow players to wear helmet decals to honor victims of racism and police brutality.

“This year the NFL is allowing players to wear helmet decals to honor victims of systemic racism,” the team announced. “Players could select the name of an individual to wear on their helmet and the Steelers players and coaches united as one to wear a single name on the back of their helmets and hats for the entire 2020 season – Antwon Rose Jr.”

Rose, 17, was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh police in June 2018.

Villanueva opted instead to honor Cashe, whose son Andrew is following in his father’s footsteps and is now an Army infantry soldier. Andrew may be the individual to receive the medal on his father’s behalf if the upgrade is approved.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he encouraged his offensive lineman’s decision to honor Cashe.

“We’re going to support our players however they choose to participate and express themselves, or to not participate or not express themselves, as long as they do so thoughtfully and with class.”