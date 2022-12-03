Stefan is SOS Shelter Pet of the Week

Meet our Pet of the Week, Stefan. He has been at SOS Animal Shelter for about six months.

Stefan was not exactly thrilled to be coming through the doors of the shelter; he was scared and confused, as most dogs usually are, but three slip leads and two kennel workers later we got him in.

Prior to his arrival, Stefan woke up thinking his day was going to be like any other day. He thought he would have a home, a family, the same bowl of kibble at the same time. The same sounds, smells and sights that he’d seen day in and day out. He waited eagerly for his owner’s arrival, but she never came back.

The neighbor fed him, but that had happened before occasionally. So he waited the next day for her arrival, but she didn’t come. This went on for several days that led into weeks.

He was finally brought to SOS, and we were awaiting his arrival. Stefan didn’t know who we were, and when we tried to lead him inside he panicked and chewed one lead off, and then another, and another. He refused to take one step closer to that door.

Once inside, Stefan refused to get out of bed or eat until he became sick. Most people don’t realize a dog will grieve themselves to death at the loss of their owner. Their sole purpose is to love their owner and please them. Stefan’s purpose was gone, but we weren’t giving up.

After several visits to the vet and hours of sitting in his kennel, Stefan began to eat. He began to live. Stefan is one of the most loyal dogs we have met in a long while. His eyes have a story to tell, and he wants a owner to greet every day until he takes his last breath because canines are a man’s best friend. Stefan wasn’t a stray, he wasn’t a bad dog. He had a purpose, and one day that was ripped from him.

If you are looking for a great companion and a best friend, stop by SOS Animal Shelter on Highway 134 in Enterprise to meet Stefan. You may be the one who can put the pieces of his heart together again.