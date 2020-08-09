Still curious about boxers in the dungeon

The 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb, “Little Boy,” dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 1945, that almost ended World War II, has passed but Aug. 6, 2020, found even more of the world at war.

This time we’re all pretty much on the same side, battling an invisible enemy; this COVID-19 foe slinks around, ambushing people wherever they are, claiming an American life every 80 seconds lately.

Dreadful.

Granddaughter Laci Riley, 12, and other Enterprise City School System students started the 2020-21 term Thursday; other systems nationwide will or won’t open soon.

For all these young’uns, we baby boomers can only hope fear doesn’t hang over their heads like it did ours.

Nationally, those of us Americans who started school in the ’50s, around the time “Under God” was added to “The Pledge of Allegiance,” nevertheless learned to “duck and cover” if/when an atomic bomb exploded nearby.

Fear wasn’t new to us boomers; before we even started school, the horror of polio gripped the nation and its children.

We also came to fear, or at least dread, smallpox, measles, chickenpox, mumps, influenza, hookworms, and bad reports in our permanent school records.

Few boomers didn’t dread, as Barney Fife said, inarculations at school throughout our elementary days; taking booster shots and having class pictures made with giggling friends nearby ain’t never pleasurable.