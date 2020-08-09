Still curious about boxers in the dungeon

The 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb, “Little Boy,” dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 1945, that almost ended World War II, has passed but Aug. 6, 2020, found even more of the world at war.
This time we’re all pretty much on the same side, battling an invisible enemy; this COVID-19 foe slinks around, ambushing people wherever they are, claiming an American life every 80 seconds lately.
Dreadful.
Granddaughter Laci Riley, 12, and other Enterprise City School System students started the 2020-21 term Thursday; other systems nationwide will or won’t open soon.
For all these young’uns, we baby boomers can only hope fear doesn’t hang over their heads like it did ours.
Nationally, those of us Americans who started school in the ’50s, around the time “Under God” was added to “The Pledge of Allegiance,” nevertheless learned to “duck and cover” if/when an atomic bomb exploded nearby.
Fear wasn’t new to us boomers; before we even started school, the horror of polio gripped the nation and its children.
We also came to fear, or at least dread, smallpox, measles, chickenpox, mumps, influenza, hookworms, and bad reports in our permanent school records.
Few boomers didn’t dread, as Barney Fife said, inarculations at school throughout our elementary days; taking booster shots and having class pictures made with giggling friends nearby ain’t never pleasurable.
As we aged, we learned about more fears, like trichinosis from eating undercooked pork meat; we learned about scarlet fever, tuberculosis, goiters, elephantiasis, beriberi, scurvy, lockjaw, halitosis, diabetes, cancer, and a myriad of other obstacles in our paths.
Less serious, but also fearful, were cooties, forgetting locker combinations, mat burns from wrestling in physical education, boxing, and climbing the gym rope at Enterprise High School.
We were warned at home and school to “neither a borrower nor lender be,” when it came to combs, lest we wanted to catch dandruff, premature baldness, etc.
Seems like as we matured, the less we valued some of the words spoken by Franklin D. Roosevelt, “… The only thing we have to fear is fear itself …” words that didn’t apply for the youngster in the House of Adams in the ’50s or to the oldster now.
Anxiety over the lack of toilet paper with nary a Sears catalog in sight, finding something we said decades ago strewn across social media (Freedumb of Speech), and politics now threaten our happiness.
Somewhere along the way we learned that history repeats itself; look at some events of Aug. 9:
1854 – Henry David Thoreau published “Walden”
1864 – Battle of Fort Morgan*
1936 – Alabaman Jesse Owens won his fourth Gold Medal in Berlin Olympics
1945 – U.S. dropped atomic bomb, “Fat Man,” on Nagasaki, Japan
1946 – First time all MLB games played at night
1956 – Nation’s first statewide, state-supported educational television began, in Alabama
1971 – Satchell Paige inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
1974 – Richard Nixon resigned presidency
1981 – Larry Nelson won PGA in Atlanta
1987 – Larry Nelson won PGA in Palm Beach
1988 – First official night game in Wrigley Field, Cubs beat Mets, 6-4
2016 – Swimmer Michael Phelps won his 20th Olympic Gold Medal
*More than 50 years ago, the HoA’s three denizens visited Fort Morgan where, in a dungeon, lay a pair of men’s boxer drawers.
Always wondered about the backstory on them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!