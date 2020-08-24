 Skip to main content
Storms drift west, away from Wiregrass
The Wiregrass will see wet weather, but thankfully not much else from the tropical storm and expected hurricane swirling in the Gulf of Mexico.

Monday’s rain was attributed to outer bands from Tropical Storm Marco, which was expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane as she passes over the warm water of the Gulf. Laura also is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

“Right now it looks real good for us,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown during the county commission meeting Monday. “We were happy to see the turn of Laura more towards the west.

“It look like New Orleans is going to have some trouble, but we should avoid both of them. From the one that’s coming in now, Marco, we really don’t expect much. South of I-10 should get rain, but we should be OK.”

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

