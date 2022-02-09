Stout & Miller named as Market Presidents

Miller has over 34 years of experience in the field of banking with large holding company banks and independent banks in the area. The Troy Bank & Trust Legacy Market includes our locations in Pike, Dale and Elba and New Brockton in Coffee County. He has worked at TB&T for 6.5 years in the positions of Senior Vice-President, Commercial Lender and Branch Manager to three Pike County Branches.

He is a past president of the Troy Exchange Club and current chairman of the J.O. “Tip” Colley Awards committee. Miller has also served on the Board of Directors for the Pike County Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Family Guidance Center. He is a member of Collegedale Church of Christ and serves as an advisor to the Christian Student Center. Miller has been the color analyst for the Troy Sports Radio Network, broadcasting football, basketball, and baseball for 29 years. He is also an inductee in the Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame.

Married to the former Jamie Jones of Troy, they have two daughters and seven grandchildren, including a set of triplets and a set of twins.