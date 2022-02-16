Street resurfacing and water line replacement projects continue

The City is diligently pushing forward with the comprehensive water line replacement and street resurfacing program. Currently, the City is completing the $3.6 million Phase II portion of the street resurfacing program which includes a total of 55 streets and 18 miles of roadway. In 2021, Phase I of this program was completed to resurface 8 miles of roadway at just over $1 million.

In conjunction with the resurfacing project, an extensive water line replacement is also under way. The Enterprise Water Works Board made the decision to move forward with plans to replace the old and deteriorating lines that run under some city streets ahead of the resurfacing project. The goal is to reduce the likelihood of having to damage or replace the new street pavement in the event of future water line breaks.

City streets chosen to be resurfaced are based on the current pavement conditions in conjunction with the potential waterline and underground utility risk for damage.

City officials said new lines are being laid curbside or on the right-of-way rather than under the streets where possible in order to also help preserve the newly resurfaced streets as long as possible.