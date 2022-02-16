Street resurfacing and water line replacement projects continue

The City is diligently pushing forward with the comprehensive water line replacement and street resurfacing program. Currently, the City is completing the $3.6 million Phase II portion of the street resurfacing program which includes a total of 55 streets and 18 miles of roadway. In 2021, Phase I of this program was completed to resurface 8 miles of roadway at just over $1 million.
In conjunction with the resurfacing project, an extensive water line replacement is also under way. The Enterprise Water Works Board made the decision to move forward with plans to replace the old and deteriorating lines that run under some city streets ahead of the resurfacing project. The goal is to reduce the likelihood of having to damage or replace the new street pavement in the event of future water line breaks.
City streets chosen to be resurfaced are based on the current pavement conditions in conjunction with the potential waterline and underground utility risk for damage.
City officials said new lines are being laid curbside or on the right-of-way rather than under the streets where possible in order to also help preserve the newly resurfaced streets as long as possible.
Phase II of the resurfacing project began on Freedom Drive in December and quite a bit of progress has been made. Thus far, 17 streets have been completed with paving and finishing work.
Streets currently paved at this point under Phase II include:
Freedom Drive, Fawn, Ford Alley, Ford Lane, Gavin, Gilley, Havana, Huey, Julian, Owens, Anthony Circle, Pistol Drive, South Reed, Sims, South, Sylvan and Anthony Circle.
Streets to be resurfaced by the end of Phase II include:
Adams, Baxter, Brenda Lane, Carriage Drive, Caylor, Clover, Colony Drive, Dauphin, Dismukes, Dominey, Eagle Circle, Falcon Drive, Gail Circle, Gentry, Green, Guardian Way, Indian Camp Crossing, Law Avenue, Legion Drive, McGriff Circle, Middlebrook, Mildred, Miller, Mina, Mixson, North Ouida, Omega Circle, Port Mayaca Drive, Porter Lunsford Road, Industrial Blvd, Sawyer, Sequoia Drive, Shellfield Road, Spearpoint Drive, Tracey Circle, Watts and Wren Lane.