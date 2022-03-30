Street resurfacing underway on Watts, Dauphin Streets during Spring Break

Dauphin Street Extension and East Watts Street are being resurfaced this week while Dauphin Middle School and Hillcrest Elementary on East Watts are closed for Spring Break.

City officials said the project scheduling was chosen to coincide with Spring Break in order to reduce traffic on the two streets, which are heavily traveled under normal circumstances, but are even busier when schools are open. Traffic on the streets will be disrupted during the resurfacing process, which should take two to three days on Dauphin and about the same on Watts.

Dauphin Street Extension will be repaved from Boll Weevil Circle northeastward to Highway 27. East Watts will be repaved from Main to Alberta streets. East Adams/McGriff Circle just off East Watts is also on the schedule to be resurfaced this week.

Thirty-six of 55 streets slated for resurfacing under the second phase of a $3.6 million street improvement project that began in December, have already been completed. City officials said some of the streets still need to have finishing touches such as striping, painting stop bars, and general clean-up and dressing up of the curbs. Finishing work will possibly be under way on Freedom Drive this week and motorists can expect traffic disruption during that time.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving in any area where resurfacing work is being done. Contract employees will be directing traffic on any street which requires partial closure during the repaving and finishing work process.

The project is the second phase of an overall resurfacing plan. Eight miles of streets were repaved in 2021 at a cost of just over $1 million. Phase II calls for repaving 18 miles of roadway.

Streets already paved are: Anthony Circle, Baxter Street, Clover, Colony, Dismukes, Dominey, Eagle Circle, Falcon Drive, Fawn Street, Ford Alley, Ford Lane, Freedom Drive, Gail Circle, Gavin Street, Gentry, Gilley, Havana, Huey, Julian, Law Avenue, McGriff Circle, Middlebrooks Street, Mildred, Mixon, N. Ouida, Owens, Pistol Drive, South Industrial Blvd, South Reed Street, Sawyer, Sequoia Drive, Sims Street, South, Sylvan Drive, Thomas Street and W. Harrison.

Streets soon to be paved, possibly starting later this week or early next, are Brenda Lane, Caylor Street, Green Street, Legion Drive and Miller Drive.

Remaining streets on the Phase II resurfacing list are Carriage Drive, Guardian Way, Indian Camp Crossing, Mina Street, Omega Circle, Porter Lunsford Road, Shellfield Road, Spearpoint Drive, Tracey Circle and Wren Lane.

City streets chosen to be resurfaced are based on the current pavement conditions in conjunction with the potential waterline and underground utility risk for damage.