Streets in new community to be named after Enterprise’s fallen heroes

“That’s their baby. To us they’re heroes, but that’s still their baby,” he said. “They were very touched. They want people to remember them. If you put yourself in their shoes, they would never be off of your mind. They were touched to know we’re still thinking about them, as well.”

The celebration, as he’s calling it, will be held next Friday at 11 a.m. at The Landing located off County Road 622 in Enterprise. Country music star David Nail is set to perform, and many guests will be in attendance including the families of the fallen, Rep. Barry Moore, Fort Rucker officials and other state and community political figures. Gilley said once word got out about the tribute, they received an overwhelming amount of support and people wanting to be involved.

“We got a lot more support than we were looking for, more than we ever thought. It was just something we wanted to do and so many people have wanted to be a part of it, and I think that’s because Enterprise is so deeply rooted with the military,” he said. “Whether you served or if you come from a military family or not, the military has had a big impact on everyone’s life here. Being a sister town to Fort Rucker, without them we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing at all.