Striving for improvement leads to success for Graciana Doster, 2022 Coffee County DYW

A rising senior at Enterprise High School, Graciana Doster can now add 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County to her rapidly growing resume.
During the program on June 4, Doster was not only selected as the overall winner, she also brought home the scholastic, interview and self-expression awards as well as the Spirit of DYW designation.
Despite how well she performed, Doster said the possibility of winning was the furthest thing from her mind when she decided to join the program.
“I saw it as an opportunity to strengthen my skills, especially in interviewing. I wasn’t looking to win, of course that would have been an amazing achievement, but I really just saw it as an opportunity to learn more about myself and about how I can present myself to those around me,” she said. “All the categories—the fitness, the academic, the talent, self-expression, the interview—I knew that those were all things that I could improve on.”
Along with honing her skills in those specific areas, Doster said the process of preparing for the program and training with the other contestants allowed her to be more open minded to change within herself.
“I realized that there are so many other girls like me that I can learn from,” she said. “It wasn’t like us getting coached individually, it was us learning from each other in every aspect of the program.”
For the first time in several years, the Coffee, Dale and Geneva county programs joined forces and held a combined showcase. Doster said she was already close with her fellow Coffee County girls, but the joint event provided her with a way to form new relationships, like the budding friendship with Dale County DYW Deanna McDaniel who also competed with her at Girls State this past week.
“We became really close through DYW, so to also have a friend here at Girls State with me has been awesome,” she said. “That was a really great friendship to make.”
For her talent event, Doster sang “I Hate the Bus” from the musical “Caroline, or Change.” A lover of music in general, she said the song holds a special meaning.
“It really spoke to me because it’s about a girl in 1960s Louisiana who’s walking to the bus and she sees all of these successful people who have these huge houses and cars and she still has to take the bus despite working so hard,” she said. “She’s singing that no matter the obstacles she has to face, she’s going to be successful. That’s something that really resonates with me. I want to become successful, but I want to make sure that no matter what’s in my way that I do the best of my ability to reach success.”
One thought she kept coming back to was that the process of striving for success and continually pushing yourself to be better is more important than achieving success. When asked about the best piece of advice she’s ever received, Doster said it was to not be afraid to fail.
“What I’ve learned from everyone I’ve ever talked to about successes and failures is that you learn the most from failures,” she said. “Successes are great in the highlights, but failures teach you a lot.”
Doster will compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama in Montgomery next January and will spend a week alongside other county winners from Alabama practicing and helping each other prepare for the big night; but for now, she’s still soaking in the moment.
“It’s been surreal. I understand so much more now about how much it means to the community and how much it means to me to be able to represent and be the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County,” she said. “I can’t thank Mrs. Helen (Faught) and the board or the community enough because without them, I wouldn’t be able to have this honor. I’m so thankful to all the girls that were there for teaching me so much about myself.
“To be honest, the win wasn’t the greatest achievement. It was the journey to the win that was the biggest thing I took away from the program. I’m excited and so thankful, but everything about the program was such a success in my eyes.”
Doster is a member of EHS Encores, Student Government Association, Student to Student, Anchor Club, Junior Civitan, National Honor Society and Juniorettes Club and is also a class representative, on the praise team at Damascus Baptist and a sales consultant for Admiring Glances. When not involved in one of her many activities, she spends her spare time exercising, listening to any type of music, shopping or watching movies—specifically older movies or rom coms.
She is the daughter of Kellie Narron and Jeremy Doster and an older sister to 15-year-old Madi Doster, who she says is her biggest supporter.
“She’s probably my biggest supporter and my best friend. We get along pretty well, as good as big sister and little sister can, at least,” she laughed.
With graduation just a year away, Doster has her sights set on attending Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. and studying law and history, an interest that was cemented while competing at Girls State where she was one of two Alabama delegates selected to attend Girls Nation in July.
“That’s the goal that I’m working towards, but I know if I don’t reach it I’ll still be successful,” she said.
Aside from striving for success, Doster said the most important advice she would give is to always stay humble and grounded.
“You really can’t enjoy anything in life unless you’re humble in everything you’ve received. I try to always remember that in everything I do,” she said.