Striving for improvement leads to success for Graciana Doster, 2022 Coffee County DYW

For the first time in several years, the Coffee, Dale and Geneva county programs joined forces and held a combined showcase. Doster said she was already close with her fellow Coffee County girls, but the joint event provided her with a way to form new relationships, like the budding friendship with Dale County DYW Deanna McDaniel who also competed with her at Girls State this past week.

“We became really close through DYW, so to also have a friend here at Girls State with me has been awesome,” she said. “That was a really great friendship to make.”

For her talent event, Doster sang “I Hate the Bus” from the musical “Caroline, or Change.” A lover of music in general, she said the song holds a special meaning.

“It really spoke to me because it’s about a girl in 1960s Louisiana who’s walking to the bus and she sees all of these successful people who have these huge houses and cars and she still has to take the bus despite working so hard,” she said. “She’s singing that no matter the obstacles she has to face, she’s going to be successful. That’s something that really resonates with me. I want to become successful, but I want to make sure that no matter what’s in my way that I do the best of my ability to reach success.”