 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strong to severe storms remain possible tomorrow
0 comments

Strong to severe storms remain possible tomorrow

{{featured_button_text}}
051121-ent-weather-p1

The main threat's of this week's severe weather are damaging wind gusts and large hail.

 NWS

Severe storms remain possible today with the area remaining in a Marginal Risk category (1 out of 5).

Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the main hazards are damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

A cold front that approached the area from southern Mississippi and made its way into southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia throughout mid-morning yesterday is expected to stall over the region through Wednesday, Lyons said.

“The front is expected to push south of the area by Thursday,” he said, “However, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along this front particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.”

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management or follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyAlabamaEMA.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva County man dies in ATV crash
News

Geneva County man dies in ATV crash

  • Updated

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving an ATV has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to Alabama State Trooper officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert