Strong to severe storms remain possible tomorrow

Severe storms remain possible today with the area remaining in a Marginal Risk category (1 out of 5).

Coffee County EMA Deputy Director Grant Lyons said the main hazards are damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

A cold front that approached the area from southern Mississippi and made its way into southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia throughout mid-morning yesterday is expected to stall over the region through Wednesday, Lyons said.

“The front is expected to push south of the area by Thursday,” he said, “However, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along this front particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.”

To stay up-to-date on the latest weather alerts, sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management or follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyAlabamaEMA.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.