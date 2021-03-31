 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strykers come in second in invitational tourney
0 comments

Strykers come in second in invitational tourney

  • 0
Strykers

ESS Strykers 09 Girls pictured from left are Alexis Hollub, Kate Williams, Rylee Reynolds, Emily Oredson, Caroline Granger, Victoria Richmond, Kamryn Wile, Charley Abbott, Elle Cadden, Lexi McDowell. Also pictured are head coach Stephanie Lascano and assistant coach Lauren McDowell. Not pictured is Georgia Goodson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U girls’ team ESS Strykers 09 Girls finished as a second place finalist in Tallahassee, Fla. at the Florida State Invitational tournament this past weekend.

The Strykers opened the tournament Saturday with two wins against Georgia teams United Futnol Academy 09G Premier (2-1) and TASA FC Simmons U12 (3-0).

In the semi-final match on Sunday, the Strykers were firing on all cylinders and won 10-0 versus Bainbridge DE Futnol CF 09G, also from Georgia.

The girls came up shorthanded in the championship, and despite their best efforts, ultimately lost to a good Savannah United Girls Premier team from Georgia.

“These girls are getting better everyday. Watching them play this weekend, I can see the improvement and the strides they’re making,” club President and founder Marco Lascano said. “I’m very proud of this group of girls and proud of my wife for coaching them.”

To register for the club or for more information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert