Strykers come in second in invitational tourney

Enterprise Select Soccer Club’s 12U girls’ team ESS Strykers 09 Girls finished as a second place finalist in Tallahassee, Fla. at the Florida State Invitational tournament this past weekend.

The Strykers opened the tournament Saturday with two wins against Georgia teams United Futnol Academy 09G Premier (2-1) and TASA FC Simmons U12 (3-0).

In the semi-final match on Sunday, the Strykers were firing on all cylinders and won 10-0 versus Bainbridge DE Futnol CF 09G, also from Georgia.

The girls came up shorthanded in the championship, and despite their best efforts, ultimately lost to a good Savannah United Girls Premier team from Georgia.

“These girls are getting better everyday. Watching them play this weekend, I can see the improvement and the strides they’re making,” club President and founder Marco Lascano said. “I’m very proud of this group of girls and proud of my wife for coaching them.”

To register for the club or for more information, visit Enterpriseselectsoccer.com or email Enterpriseselectsoccer@outlook.com