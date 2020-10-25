 Skip to main content
Student of the Week
Student of the Week

TATUM MITCHELL

 HENRY OTTO

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger would like to recognize EHS’s Student of the Week, Tatum Mitchell.

Tatum, 17, is in her last year of high school at EHS. She is involved in multiple extra-curricular activities, including the Big Blue Marching Band Dance Line, National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, Enterprise Encore Show Choir, Future Business Leaders of America and the Anchor Club.

Tatum said she enjoys performing during the halftime show on Friday nights and one of her favorite memories came this year during the game against Smiths Station.

“The best time was at the Smiths Station game this year when it rained and all we could do was laugh about everything going wrong,” she said.

Tatum said her favorite class has been forensics with Mrs. Peacock. After graduation, Tatum plans to attend the Harbert College of Business at Auburn University.

Tatum is the daughter of Heather and John Mitchell, and she also has two younger sisters.

