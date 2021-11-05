Students enjoy hands-on learning at forestry and wildlife field days

The Coffee County Conservation District and the Coffee County Forestry Advisory Committee recently hosted three sessions of the Coffee County Forestry and Wildlife Field Days. The events were held between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Fifth graders from Elba Elementary, Kinston Elementary, New Brockton Elementary and Zion Chapel Elementary were invited to attend the program. A total of 260 students attended this year! All three events were held at National Security Recreation property in Elba. Exhibits included a live amphibian and reptile exhibit, Skins and Skulls, an Oh Deer! Activity, rescued animals from the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary and general forest management practices. The event is a great hands-on forestry and wildlife learning experience for students.

After the activities, everyone enjoyed sack lunches. This event was supported by a grant from the Wiregrass RC&D Council. Other organizations assisting with field days include the Alabama Forestry Commission, the Coffee County Cooperative Extension System, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Alabama Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, Alabama Forestry Association and the Alabama Heritage Program. We offer a special thank you to National Security for the use of their property and their assistance in this project.