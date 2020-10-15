Students enter new school for first time

Another person overwhelmed in the moment was Mary Salerno, assistant principal, who said it was the first time in months she’d seen school buses on post.

“As that first bus pulled up and I saw it coming into the parking lot, the emotion was just super overwhelming,” she said. “Having the kids come down off the bus so full of excitement to be here in school was just really the best feeling.”

After preparing in the new school over the summer only to not have students in their classrooms when the school year started because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, for teachers, like Maria Schultz, first grade teacher, seeing their pupils’ faces – both familiar and new -- was a long-awaited thrill.

“I am so excited – when the children started arriving outside, they were all standing in front of the window like kids at Christmas,” Schultz said. “I’ve been looking forward to this day since the first day we went to remote learning last year. I feel so blessed to be able to be with my students again.”

Her first-grade students were also happy to be back with their teachers and friends in the new facility, she added.