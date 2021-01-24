Students start spring classes in Sessions Hall

Enterprise State Community College students were back in the classroom in the newly renovated Sessions Hall as the first face-to-face spring classes started Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The renovation of Sessions Hall was planned as part of the College’s Five-Year Plan to upgrade facilities across both the Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation College campus.

“We intend to address the needs of and modernize every building on both our campuses,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “It is essential that we do everything we can to provide state-of-the-art facilities to our students to learn and train in, and we know there’s much work to be done before we are where we need to be. Our goal is to eventually have the finest facilities in our state, and we are excited about our progress to meet that goal. Our students, instructors and staff are fantastic, and we want to give them the very best."

As part of the College’s renovation project, Sessions Hall was repainted and received new technology in each classroom, updated furniture throughout the building and an upgraded HVAC system. Additionally, the building features renovated office spaces for faculty and staff as well as a new student lounge area.