Stuffed animals donated to Fire Department to give to kids in distress

Enterprise City Councilman and Lions Club member Scotty Johnson, right, and his wife, Dawn (not shown), drop the stuffed animals collected by the Lions Club off with Enterprise firefighters Wednesday. Firefighters, in front from left, are Hunter Adams, Jimmy Willis, Freddie Culver and Tyler Williams. In back, from left are Brian Beasley, Terry Walker, Clint Walker, Bryan Turner and Nathan Peterman.

More than two dozen stuffed animals were donated to Enterprise first responders to help comfort children in traumatic situations.

The Enterprise Lions Club collected the stuffed animals during the December meeting.

Enterprise City Councilmember Scotty Johnson, a member of the Lions Club, and his wife, Dawn, delivered the toys to the Enterprise Fire Department on Wednesday.

“These stuffed animals can make a big difference for kids in an emergency,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said. “For example, when firefighters respond to a car accident, the stuffed animals would be given to kids as a distraction and to provide comfort.”

Lions Club President Mike Thomas said this a project the club has been doing for a few years now and it provides a way for first responders to bond with the community and leave a last impression.

“Emergencies are difficult on children and, unfortunately, we respond to calls regularly for a multitude of reasons. These bears can help us build trust in these situations,” Davis said. “We are so appreciative of the Enterprise Lions Club for the donation and the impact it can have on kids.”

