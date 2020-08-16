You are the owner of this article.
Summer Mini Book Sale extended
Summer Mini Book Sale extended

The Daily Deals section is located on the second floor of the Enterprise Public Library. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library has extended the Summer Mini Book Sale in the Daily Deals section through the end of August.

All items in Daily Deals section priced 50 cents and up will be reduced. Price lists will be posted in the Daily Deals section as well as downstairs with the library staff.

Don’t miss the summer time savings on popular fiction and nonfiction hardback and paperbacks for children, juniors, young adults and adults. Be sure to check out the large collection of home school resources.

DVDs, music CDs and books on CD are also available, all at amazingly low prices. You'll find a little bit of something for everyone!

Located on the second floor of the library, the Daily Deals section is available to shoppers during normal library operating hours. Money raised by the Friends' book sales helps to fund library projects such as the Large Print book subscription program.

Please remember, the Enterprise Public Library adheres to the Safer At Home Order and mask requirement.

