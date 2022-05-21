Summer registration open at ESCC until May 24

The summer semester at Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College starts May 23, and students can still register for the academic and technical classes they need for their degree.

Summer classes offer recent high school graduates or adult students planning to pursue post-secondary education the opportunity to get started on their two-year degree or training earlier. Interested students can start many of the technical programs offered on the Ozark campus during the summer, whether through the completion of academic requirements for the degree or by starting the technical classes offered, such as those through the Aviation Maintenance Technician program.

For those students who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution, these summer classes will transfer to almost any Alabama university thanks to the Alabama STARS Guide, which serves as a transfer guide for those students. The ease of academic credit transfer also makes summer classes at ESCC great for transient students who wish to complete a class while they are home for the summer.

Classes begin May 23, but students can register for classes until May 24. Students who wish to register for summer classes can call (334) 347-2623 to speak with a registration team member or visit escc.edu/registration to find links to the College’s summer class schedule, the College’s online advising form, and more.

“Our ESCC Student Services staff works hard to help new students feel at home when they join the ESCC family,” ESCC Director of Student Success Dava Foster said. “Getting started in college can be a confusing process, but we are adamant to give our students the tools and information upfront to make their path to education and training easier, whether that is information on how to register for classes or how to apply for financial aid. A student’s success is ESCC’s success.”

When students register for summer classes, they also have access to the free support services offered through the College. These services include free tutoring, both in person and online, and access to technology through the College’s laptop loan program. Laptops can be requested at escc.edu/laptop.

“The summer semester is a great time to get a jumpstart on your degree or training,” ESCC Interim President Danny Long said. “Whether you’re staying local to start your education, you’re training for your career or you’re just completing a few extra credit hours while at home during the summer, we are ready to help you meet your education and training needs and offer the support you need to be successful.”

About Enterprise State Community College

Enterprise State Community College is a comprehensive community college that serves more than 1,800 students annually between its Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation Colleges in Andalusia and Ozark. Each campus and site currently fulfills the Alabama Community College System’s mission for education and training which leads to high-wage, high-demand jobs in integral careers worldwide. Students can obtain Associate degrees and certificates through multiple programs at the college.