Summer school programs educate and engage students

Enterprise elementary students are getting an extra boost this summer with the help of three programs through Enterprise City Schools.
The programs that are ongoing and will continue through June 25 are targeting to improve students’ reading, English language and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) capabilities.
The district’s new reading program includes students in kindergarten through third grade. The program was created after the Alabama Literacy Act was passed in 2019, but the school was unable to host it last summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students struggling with reading were invited and encouraged to attend the summer school and around 200 students signed up.
Tiffany Dowling, a reading specialist at Hillcrest Elementary School, is overseeing the program and said they are trying to provide a total of 70 hours of explicit reading instruction during the program in an effort to see reading skills improved.
“They’re here for three weeks, and so we’re really trying to, in that amount of time, fill in the gaps and make them better readers also with a love of reading,” Dowling said.
Along with reading, students also do activities related to music, art and STEM that correlate with their reading subjects during the program. Students have also received educational visits from members of the Enterprise Public Library and the Enterprise Police Department.
Dowling said the summer school is crucial to help students who will deal with the “summer slide.”
“When they’re out until May to August, if they’re not reading over the summer, if they’re not actively engaged, going to the library and doing things like that, then we see a decline in their reading proficiency,” Dowling said.
Enterprise City Schools’ other summer school program is an English as a Second Language (ESL) program offered for ESL students throughout the district and also includes around 200 students. Markel Strawder, ESL specialist for the district, said the program is especially important because many of these students were hindered during the pandemic. For this reason, the program was offered to students up to sixth grade.
“A lot of our English learners don’t have the technology at home, so they were kind of just MIA for a little bit, so we knew that they had very large gaps that needed to be filled,” she said.
Students in the program practice their English every day by listening, speaking and writing daily within their classes.
“We’re looking for anything that we can see, even the smallest growth for some of our kids, especially those that are shy,” Strawder said. “Just having them here in the school environment, we know is going to really help them be set up to come back to school in August.”
Strawder said that while some might think kids wouldn’t want to be in school during the summer, her students seem be enjoying their time there.
“They’re smiling and actively engaged,” Strawder said. “They’re truly enjoying their summer school experience this year.”
Students in both programs also receive free lunch and breakfast daily and food to take home for the weekend. At the end of the programs, all students will receive three to five books to take home and to help with continuing their learning over the summer.
Along with the two summer school programs, the district is also hosting Camp Invention, a program by the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Tiffany Fowler, STEM coach for the district, said they partner with Fort Rucker’s educational outreach program, which pays Enterprise City Schools to host the camp with around 80 students every year.
She said that this year, they chose to partner with the other summer programs, which has helped with issues like transportation and meals. To qualify for Camp Invention, students have to meet certain qualifications, such as minority status or having English as a second language. When planning to combine the programs, Fowler said they realized that all of the ESL students would qualify for the program, and the numbers worked to allow kindergarten through second graders in the ESL program to attend Camp Invention.
Fowler said the program is STEM based and includes mostly hands-on learning. Students switch between four different STEM based classes, one of them being an “open mic” class where students are given a golden microphone, which they use to practice public speaking. Fowler said shy students are more eager to practice public speaking this way. They are also tasked with creating an invention and using their microphone to share their ideas with the class.
“They’re really just learning about how to become an inventor, like what does the patent process look like, what does a schematic drawing look like…,” Fowler said. “Really it’s just to get them to think critically and get a chance to have some exposure to STEM and learn about different STEM career fields.”