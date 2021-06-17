Summer school programs educate and engage students

Dowling said the summer school is crucial to help students who will deal with the “summer slide.”

“When they’re out until May to August, if they’re not reading over the summer, if they’re not actively engaged, going to the library and doing things like that, then we see a decline in their reading proficiency,” Dowling said.

Enterprise City Schools’ other summer school program is an English as a Second Language (ESL) program offered for ESL students throughout the district and also includes around 200 students. Markel Strawder, ESL specialist for the district, said the program is especially important because many of these students were hindered during the pandemic. For this reason, the program was offered to students up to sixth grade.

“A lot of our English learners don’t have the technology at home, so they were kind of just MIA for a little bit, so we knew that they had very large gaps that needed to be filled,” she said.

Students in the program practice their English every day by listening, speaking and writing daily within their classes.