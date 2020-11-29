Sunday Memories: A look back at Novembers' passed

Today’s November’s fifth Sunday, last of four such days of 2020, but before exploring it, here’s an addition to two historically memorable November 22 events mentioned last Sunday.
Chronologically, notable November 22 events in the House of Adams now are:
1955 – Sun Records owner Sam Phillips sold Elvis’s contract to RCA for $35,000
1963 – Somebody shot/killed U.S. President John F. Kennedy
2020 – Amazon had Alabama native columnist/author Rick Bragg’s latest book: “WHERE I COME FROM; Stories from the Deep South” delivered to the HoA on SUNDAY by an official U.S. Postal Service representative.
Don’t know Bragg’s writings?
This’un’s his 10th book and it’s rife with Southern Living and Garden & Gun magazine columns.
His also wrote “The Prince of Frogtown,” “All Over but the Shoutin’” and “The Most They Ever Had.”
Read ’em all.
The 61-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winning-Bragg teaches magazine writing at the University of Alabama and travels, talking/writing about his formative years in Northeast Alabama, near Jacksonville, and flings a cravin’ on readers for pinto beans/ham served with a platter of cornbread.
Hint: N.K. Hurst HamBeens 15 BEAN SOUP substitutes nicely for pintos; ain’t no substitute for cornbread.
One thing Bragg hopefully will never substitute is invisible ink, somehow discovered on Nov. 29, 1775, by Sir James Jay, some 95 years before compulsory education was proclaimed in England and 102 years before Tom Edison first demonstrated his hand-cranked phonograph.
As these words are being typed, we still don’t know for sure who’ll be playing football this weekend or any other weekend at least through the end of 2020.
We do know the Enterprise High School Wildcats will be the only team to beat Auburn High if Auburn whips Thompson in the 7A State Championship Game next week.
Today’s the anniversary of the first Army/Navy football game, a 24-0, Navy win in 1890; personally, for sheer pageantry and patriotism, no other game holds a candle to it; hopefully, they’ll play December 12.
Here’s a ditty from Nov. 29, 1923, the day American banker and one-time U.S. Vice-President Charles G. Dawes established a committee to study Germany’s post-World War I economic perils.
What else is Dawes remembered for in the HoA?
(Answer below)
In 1959, Bobby Darin won a Grammy for “Mack the Knife,” and in 1960, Navy’s Joe Bellino lassoed the Heisman Trophy, a year before Enos, a chimpanzee astronaut, rode Mercury-Atlas 5 into orbit.
A week after JFK’s 1963 assassination, Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson formed the Warren Commission to investigate it.
As some may recall, Atari’s first video game, Pong, was introduced on this date in 1972, and in 1991, the TV show “Roc” aired TV’s first gay wedding episode, “Can’t Help Loving That Man.”
In 2017, NBC axed “Today” show host Matt “Pursed Lips” Lauer following alleged sexual misconduct, possibly the most-common VIP indoor activity of 2010-2019.
On this date in 1922, Saturnino Orestes Arrieta Minoso, “The Cuban Comet,” was born; “Minnie” supposedly died in 2015; some of us think he’s still playing Mexican League ball.
Tragically, Nov. 29, 1981 was one of the saddest days ever because aquaphobic Natalie Wood (43) supposedly drowned after falling off the family yacht at night.
Hmmm.
Oh, about Charlie Dawes; in 1912, he wrote the melody for Tommy Edwards’ 1958 No. 1 hit, “It’s All in the Game” …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!