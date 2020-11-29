Sunday Memories: A look back at Novembers' passed

Hint: N.K. Hurst HamBeens 15 BEAN SOUP substitutes nicely for pintos; ain’t no substitute for cornbread.

One thing Bragg hopefully will never substitute is invisible ink, somehow discovered on Nov. 29, 1775, by Sir James Jay, some 95 years before compulsory education was proclaimed in England and 102 years before Tom Edison first demonstrated his hand-cranked phonograph.

As these words are being typed, we still don’t know for sure who’ll be playing football this weekend or any other weekend at least through the end of 2020.

We do know the Enterprise High School Wildcats will be the only team to beat Auburn High if Auburn whips Thompson in the 7A State Championship Game next week.

Today’s the anniversary of the first Army/Navy football game, a 24-0, Navy win in 1890; personally, for sheer pageantry and patriotism, no other game holds a candle to it; hopefully, they’ll play December 12.

Here’s a ditty from Nov. 29, 1923, the day American banker and one-time U.S. Vice-President Charles G. Dawes established a committee to study Germany’s post-World War I economic perils.

What else is Dawes remembered for in the HoA?

(Answer below)