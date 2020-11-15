Sunday Memories: Washington's been cool for decades

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 2020 came/went Wednesday, as patriotic Americans honored our past/present military forces on what began as Armistice Day when Germans signed documents ending World War I with Allied Forces, including the U.S.
Now known as Veteran’s Day or Remembrance Day, many of the approximately 325,000 living American World War II veterans must wonder what’s happening in and to their country.
Typical American families have someone who served/is serving in the military; many families lost military loved ones during wars and peacetime.
The House of Adams is represented in both categories.
Dick Adams and three of his brothers served during WWII and lived to tell about it; brother Ed was killed at Anzio.
At least one uncle on Mother’s side served WWII military duty and several cousins on both sides of our family served more recently.
No family’s service members who bore arms defending this country did so to preserve our freedoms and way of life so countless dissidents hell-bent to destroy it can get their wish.
Daddy, a Michigander, enlisted in the Army Air Corps on/about Dec. 8, 1941, and was stationed at Napier Field where he met the Southern gal he was to marry, and the compatriot, Wilbur Warren, who arranged for the HoA to set up housekeeping here after WWII.
Yesterday would’ve been Mother and Daddy’s 76th wedding anniversary and early November marked the 71st birthday of their only child, aka a baby boomer and World War II casualty.
The original receipt, from November 1949, reveals Daddy paid an arguably trifling $55.10 (cash) to break his son out of Dothan’s now long-closed Moody Hospital.
That’s $587.52 in 2020 money … still too much.
One Sunday, circa 1959, we were visiting Mama Woodham, a patient at Moody, where your scribe was refused admittance due to being younger than 12.
Always wondered if another $55.10 slipped to the security goon would’ve gotten your scribe back in the same door we left through in ’49?
Today’s November 15, the anniversary of numerous events folks deemed significant on this date in:
1492 – Christopher Columbus wrote first recorded mention of tobacco
1763 – Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon began exploring boundary between Pennsylvania and Maryland
1777 – Articles of Confederation, first U.S. Constitution, passed by Continental Congress
1864 – U.S. Army Major General W. Tecumseh Sherman left Atlanta on his maniacal “March to the Sea”
1926 – First formal radio network launched when RCA took over AT&T Radio network of 25 stations (NBC)
1927 – First U.S Congressional session in air-conditioned chambers*
1939 – Franklin D. Roosevelt laid cornerstone of Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
1939 – Nazis began mass murdering Warsaw Jews
1939 – First unemployment compensation law passed under Social Security Act … for Washington D.C.
1961 – United Nations banned nuclear arms
1969 – An estimated 2 million people nationwide participated in Vietnam War Moratorium demonstrations
1990 – U.S. President George H.W. Bush signed Clean Air Act
Born on this date:
1890 – German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel
1906 – Gen. Curtis E. Le May
Alleged spy Alger Hiss died at age 92 on this date in 1996.
*Oh, D.C. ‘s average high temperature on November 15, is a balmy 58 degrees, not an air conditioning day, except inside buildings broke out in hot air …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!