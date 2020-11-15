Sunday Memories: Washington's been cool for decades

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 2020 came/went Wednesday, as patriotic Americans honored our past/present military forces on what began as Armistice Day when Germans signed documents ending World War I with Allied Forces, including the U.S.

Now known as Veteran’s Day or Remembrance Day, many of the approximately 325,000 living American World War II veterans must wonder what’s happening in and to their country.

Typical American families have someone who served/is serving in the military; many families lost military loved ones during wars and peacetime.

The House of Adams is represented in both categories.

Dick Adams and three of his brothers served during WWII and lived to tell about it; brother Ed was killed at Anzio.

At least one uncle on Mother’s side served WWII military duty and several cousins on both sides of our family served more recently.

No family’s service members who bore arms defending this country did so to preserve our freedoms and way of life so countless dissidents hell-bent to destroy it can get their wish.