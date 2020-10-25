Sunday Memories

Most of us were taught “sticks and stones may break my bones but words/names will never hurt me,” early on, but the thought, possibly first written in 1862, doesn’t apply these days without adding, “except for my reputation and bank accounts.”
We’re living in times featuring millions of dolts with cell phone/camera combos who don’t follow AP rules/regulations, answer to no one and delight in Dan Rather-ing everyone within their camera’s range, some delighting in making fun of what they don’t understand, all in a hurry, most without honesty.
Bob Dylan hit the nail on the head on Jan. 13, 1964, when “The Times They Are a’Changin’” was released by Columbia.
Long noted as a leader in protesting first one thing then another, one of the biggest changes concerning Bob, who in 2008, was cited by the Pulitzer outfit for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power,” was his name.
Supposedly a champion of truth, Dylan changed his name from Robert Allen Zimmerman, so how much truthing has he done and is continuing with his 2020 released 17-minute long ditty, “Murder Most Foul,” about John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Wossamatta U, the Mondegreen college favored by “Rocky and Bullwinkle,” is offering a course, “Post COVID-19 Changes in America” online, with plans of expanding it into a degree program.
True?
No.
We’re all adapting to changes beyond these temporary ones, like wearing masks in public, so many can’t accept. Changes lying ahead may not be among our first choices of how to live our lives.
Truth be told, though, we’ve been enduring changes constantly; it took only minutes to jot down the following changes Enterprise baby boomers have made or will, sorta like Mel Allen’s homerun call, “Going, going, gone,” that certainly applied to the Braves World Series dreams.
Gone are:
Leaded gas, gas pumpers, bag boys, Frito Bandito, whistling, Chief Wahoo, Miss Chiquita, Eskimo Pie’s Eskimo, Tab, maypops, real Fudgsicles, Corvairs, Sessions Peanut Butter mill, Miss Jean Farris, WIRB, Gene Ragan, 8-tracks, measles, mumps, chimney sweeps at EHS, J.L. Strickland boiled peanuts, Grimsley’s boiled peanuts, The Twist, Beatle haircuts, phone booths, cassettes, John Gnagy, Borden’s Elsie the cow, Dewey’s Decimal System, Cletus Youmans, Bull of the Woods ads, cherry bombs, broasted chicken, West Indies salad, Mr. Chick, Kwik Chek, Pasquale’s, Anthony’s Pizza On Call, Andrews Sweet and Gift Shop, Marsh’s Snooker and Eat, Reese’s Diner, Ed’s Restaurant, Sid’s Café, Brunson’s Market, locally-bottled Red Rock soft drinks and hair curlers in public.
Also gone from our midst:
EHS homecoming parades, Enterprise Junior High School, EHS band calendars, Coca-Cola football programs, “WTVY Live Studio Wrestling,” dial phones, cat-eye women’s glasses, TV variety shows, Dick Dunn, Peanut Stadium, parched peanuts, bench seats, roller skate rinks, whole hog barbecue, bunting, downtown pool halls, Mario Galento, One’s-a-Meals, Scrambled Dogs, burning leaves, cane poles, Hob Nob, General Jackson’s, cotton mill whistle, oyster bars, parking meters, The Outer Mongolian Heard, Roy Williams and the Medics, Club Casino, The Showmen, Checkmates, Don Carson, Tasty Bakery, Oldsmobile, Pasquale’s, Plymouth, Pontiac, DeSoto, metal bumpers, Bayley’s, Tastee-Freez, slot cars, Park and Eat, snake dances, hay rides, Chandler’s, Marshall Durbin, Kyle Mooty and Ken Rogers.
And what do we have instead of the above?
Hoarded toilet paper, Cornhole, turducken and Oreo Thins …
