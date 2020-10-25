Sunday Memories

Most of us were taught “sticks and stones may break my bones but words/names will never hurt me,” early on, but the thought, possibly first written in 1862, doesn’t apply these days without adding, “except for my reputation and bank accounts.”

We’re living in times featuring millions of dolts with cell phone/camera combos who don’t follow AP rules/regulations, answer to no one and delight in Dan Rather-ing everyone within their camera’s range, some delighting in making fun of what they don’t understand, all in a hurry, most without honesty.

Bob Dylan hit the nail on the head on Jan. 13, 1964, when “The Times They Are a’Changin’” was released by Columbia.

Long noted as a leader in protesting first one thing then another, one of the biggest changes concerning Bob, who in 2008, was cited by the Pulitzer outfit for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power,” was his name.

Supposedly a champion of truth, Dylan changed his name from Robert Allen Zimmerman, so how much truthing has he done and is continuing with his 2020 released 17-minute long ditty, “Murder Most Foul,” about John F. Kennedy’s assassination.