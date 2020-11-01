Sunday memories

“Politics is the only field in which the more experience you have, the worse you get.”

“The first thing I’ll do if elected is demand a recount.”

“Democrats and Republicans are the same guy admiring themself in the mirror.”

“A happy childhood … is the worst possible preparation for life.”

Whoa, Kinky!

That last one doesn’t ring true for this House of Adams youngster, whose childhood/life have, in no small ways, been happyed up by Mrs. Seroba Marsh, who died October 24.

The HoA phone rang repeatedly just after the crack of 8 a.m. Monday with Mrs. Marsh’s death the topic of texts/traditional conversations about the first schoolteacher some lucky members of Enterprise High School’s class of 1968 had.

Mrs. Marsh, after teaching seven years at City School, opened The Gingerbread House Kindergarten in a spanking-new block building behind her East Park Avenue home in 1955, just in time for us to be her first, obviously favorite, class.