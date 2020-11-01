Sunday memories

Today’s original plan was to simply share words from three American writers with Nov. 1 birthdays: Grantland Rice (Nov. 1, 1880-July 13, 1954) and Richard “Kinky” Friedman (Nov. 1, 1944-).
Plan changed … somewhat.
Ever-timely quotes from Grantland, arguably the best sportswriter/columnist ever wuz:
“A wise man makes his own decisions; an ignorant man follows the public opinion.”
“I learned much more from defeat than I ever learned from winning.”
“I await the hour when a journalist can be driven from the press room for venal practices, as a minister can be defrocked, or a lawyer disbarred.”
And the oft-cited sports quote:
“When One Great Scorer comes to write against your name, He marks not that you won or lost, but how you played the game.”
And from always-topical “Kinkster:”
“I support gay marriages. I believe they have the right to be as miserable as the rest of us.”
“Politics is the only field in which the more experience you have, the worse you get.”
“The first thing I’ll do if elected is demand a recount.”
“Democrats and Republicans are the same guy admiring themself in the mirror.”
“A happy childhood … is the worst possible preparation for life.”
Whoa, Kinky!
That last one doesn’t ring true for this House of Adams youngster, whose childhood/life have, in no small ways, been happyed up by Mrs. Seroba Marsh, who died October 24.
The HoA phone rang repeatedly just after the crack of 8 a.m. Monday with Mrs. Marsh’s death the topic of texts/traditional conversations about the first schoolteacher some lucky members of Enterprise High School’s class of 1968 had.
Mrs. Marsh, after teaching seven years at City School, opened The Gingerbread House Kindergarten in a spanking-new block building behind her East Park Avenue home in 1955, just in time for us to be her first, obviously favorite, class.
From the HoA, the GHK was a grueling 50-yard, serpentine dash, rain/shine, hot/cold, uphill both ways, via a blackberry patch, drainage ditch, swarms of vipers and webs of honeysuckle vines that grew faster than any beans Jack Spriggins ever planted.
Your scribe dashed to school and anchored the afternoon session that included Kris Holzapfel and Barry Dodson, who stayed with us through EHS graduation, and at least 10 others, likely from military families, whose whereabouts are unknown to Mary Rollins, Burns Whittaker and your scribe.
Classmates Mary, Burns, Bill Brunson, Joe Bynum, Paula Donaldson, Fran Forehand, Sally Grimes, Neal and Nita Griswold, Hazel Henderson, Terry Jones, Martha McCreary, Jeff Persse, Harold Stanley, Charlotte Thorpe and Gene Threadgill might be mostly familiar to regular readers.
Mrs. Marsh, a second Mother to many, mourned Neal’s recent death and Hazel’s, a few years ago, with us.
The GHK report card, stored hereabouts somewhere, reveals studies we undertook in ’55-56; successes/shortcomings noted, with written explanations of areas that “Need Improvement.”
Nowhere on the card is a notation about joys of lifelong friendships formed drinking Paschal’s Dairy chocolate milk/orangeade, w/cinnamon graham crackers, while straddling a silver-colored propane gas tank …
Wait.
Yes, your scribe learned to count to three - and beyond - at GHK and is the third writer with a Nov. 1 birthday.
As far as a personal quote, copying Grantland and Kinky would work, but “Thank you for everything, Mrs. Marsh!” works better.
