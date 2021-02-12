Super Bowl not yet the end of football season

Can’t help wondering if former Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers built a couple of left-fielder’s helmets, akin to the shock-absorbing catcher’s mask/helmet he designed, for recently re-signed Braves outfielder/DH Marcell Ozuna Idelfonso.

If the designated hitter rule ain’t extended amid all the COVID-19 adjustments, “The Big Bear” and spouse Genesis Guzman may not get to enjoy Marcell’s full 4-year, $65 million contract concussion free.

Hmmm.

Last week, the feeling here was kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” was at least temporarily not a BIG issue.

Now that Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban decided not to have the song played before games, the topic’s returned to the table.

Yep, it’s right there with underappreciated announcer Jim Nantz’s demand for an $18 million annual stipend from CBS.

If the dollars ain’t there, word on the street has Nantz leaving for greedier pastures.

Regardless, hopefully he’ll make enough money to buy a mirror that reflects the comb-over ruse to cover his growing bald spot ain’t rusing anyone but Jim.