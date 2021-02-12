Super Bowl not yet the end of football season

Historically, Super Bowls pretty much ended football seasons, but that’s not so this year—and not because the losing Kansas City quarterbacks’ mommy and his sweet thang didn’t hush after Sunday’s game ended.
Regardless, on Monday the House of Adams National News Bureau Chief Burns Whittaker reported North Carolina high schools had begun practicing for what was to have been the 2020 football season that’ll start soon.
Carolina prepsters also plan a 2021 fall season, presumably this autumn.
Speaking of Super Bowl LV, it was enjoyable partially watching a 43-year-old Tampa quarterback, head coached by Bruce Ariens, 68, and the Bucs, defeat a 25-year-old quarterback whose head coach, Andy Reid, is a youthful 62.
It’s also worth mentioning both head coaches will likely never be described as “svelte.”
Moving onto Major League Baseball, an outfit that’s season is miles from being finalized, here’s what the Boston Red Sox put into their equipment truck headed for JetBlue Park:
- 20,400 baseballs
- 1,100 bats
- 200 batting gloves
- 200 batting helmets
- 320 batting practice tops
- 160 white game jerseys
- 300 pairs of pants
- 400 t-shirts
- 400 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
Can’t help wondering if former Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers built a couple of left-fielder’s helmets, akin to the shock-absorbing catcher’s mask/helmet he designed, for recently re-signed Braves outfielder/DH Marcell Ozuna Idelfonso.
If the designated hitter rule ain’t extended amid all the COVID-19 adjustments, “The Big Bear” and spouse Genesis Guzman may not get to enjoy Marcell’s full 4-year, $65 million contract concussion free.
Hmmm.
Last week, the feeling here was kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” was at least temporarily not a BIG issue.
Now that Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban decided not to have the song played before games, the topic’s returned to the table.
Yep, it’s right there with underappreciated announcer Jim Nantz’s demand for an $18 million annual stipend from CBS.
If the dollars ain’t there, word on the street has Nantz leaving for greedier pastures.
Regardless, hopefully he’ll make enough money to buy a mirror that reflects the comb-over ruse to cover his growing bald spot ain’t rusing anyone but Jim.
Anyhow, since this computer’s spell check recognizes “Idelfonso” but not “Nantz,” what’s Jim’s real worth?
Some mortals say hitting Major League pitching, excluding new Texas Ranger $2-million-dollar man Mike Foltynewicz’s throws, is the hardest thing to do in sports.
Others believe hitting golf balls where golfers want them to go is harder.
A case can be made for both feats but in the HoA, listening to/reading about professional athletes whining about much of anything always trumps either skill.
Especially nowadays when sheer turmoil abounds everywhere we look in life, even in politics, for example.
In an earlier era in the Wiregrass Area, Gulf Coast Championship Wrestling promoter Rocky “Turkey Neck” McGuire could’ve tried to book “The Marvelous A-OC” (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), managed by The Big P (Nancy Pelosi) vs. Georgia State Champion, Marjorie Taylor “Mean” Greene, accompanied at ringside by country singer Morgan “My Bad” Wallen, in a politically-corrected runner-up departs for extended vacation, Texas-non-living showcase (politically-corrected Texas Death Match) with special referee Caitlyn Jenner, and Johnny Weir, Jake Angeli and Lou Dobbs at ringside …