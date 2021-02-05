Super Bowl Sunday upon us once again

Diligent NFL fans learned in early January CBS Network marketers were troubled mongering Super Bowl LV television spots - no Coke, Budweiser, Pepsi – partially due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bud Lite will air.
Additional reluctance to spending advertising millions likely didn’t arise from the January 17 “Battle of the Ageless” when Tom Brady, 43, led Tampa Bay against Drew Breeze, 41, and New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round.
Ageless.
In 1958’s NFL Championship Game, “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” some feel, Baltimore’s Colts, coached by Ube Weebank, er Weeb Ewbank, defeated New York’s Football Giants, coached by Jim Lee Howell, 23-17, in sudden-death overtime, December 28, in Yankee Stadium.
Note: We quit using “sudden-death” years later to assure political correctness.
Howell coached quarterbacks Charlie Conerly, 37, (Ole Miss), Tom Dublinski, 28, (Utah) and Don Heinrich, 28, (Washington) on a team that went 9-3 in the regular season.
Lucky baby boomers nationwide watched every once-a-week game we could on TV back when starters’ names, positions/colleges attended were announced as players sprinted onto the field.
That ceremony always made the ’50s young’un watching the House of Adams’ black and white Motorola console (on casters) wonder how players from so many different colleges got on the same NFL teams.
What some players NY had!
Rosey Brown (Morgan St.), Don Chandler (Florida), Frank Gifford (USC), Rosey Grier (Penn State), Sam Huff (West Virginia), Carl Karilivacz (Syracuse), Jim Katcavage (Dayton), Don Maynard (Rice), Dick Modzelewski (Maryland), Andy Robustelli (Arnold), Kyle Rote (SMU), Pat Summerall (Arkansas), Harland Svare (Washington St.), Bill Svoboda (Tulane), Mel Triplett and Emlen Tunnell (both Toledo), Alex Webster (North Carolina St.) and Ray Wietecha (Michigan St.) were Giants, as were Auburn’s M.L. Brackett and Alabama’s Ken MacAfee.
For Baltimore, also 9-3, Ewbank had quarterbacks Johnny Unitas, 25, (Louisville) George Shaw, 25, (Oregon) and rookie Dick Horn, 28, (Stanford).
Other notable Colts were: Alan Ameche (Wisconsin), Raymond Berry (Schreiner/SMU), Ordell Braase (South Dakota), Art Donovan (Notre Dame/Boston College), L.G. Dupre (Baylor), Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb (no college), Lennie Lyles (Louisville), Gino Marchetti (San Francisco), Lenny Moore (Penn St.), Jim Mutscheller (Notre Dame), Steve Myhra (Minnesota/North Dakota), Jim Parker (Ohio State), Bill Pellington (Defiance/Rutgers), Sherman Plunkett (Maryland Eastern Shore), Bert Rechichar (Tennessee), Johnny Sample (Maryland E.S.), Alex Sandusky (Clarion), Don Shinnick (UCLA), Art Spinney (Boston College), Dick Szymanski (Notre Dame) and Fuzzy Thurston (Valparaiso).
The Colts didn’t have players from Auburn or Alabama but center Buzz Nutter (Virginia Tech) was among most of the names above unfamiliar to “Spellcheck” in the computer used here.
Get a young’un to pronounce those names.
Ageless.
Unitas retired with San Diego at age 40, well shy of QB/K George Blanda, 48, during his last season in Oakland.
In 1960, New York hired quarterback Yelberton Abraham “Old Reliable” Tittle 35, (LSU), who led the Giants to a championship game loss, while Conerly (40) sat the bench his last year under rookie head coach Allie Sherman, not to be confused with Allan Sherman, whose song, “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah,” reached No. 2 on “Billboard” Charts in August 1963.
He also released the album “Allan Sherman Live!!! (Hoping You Are the Same).”
Reportedly, Pres. John F, Kennedy was often heard singing Sherman’s parodies.
Oh.
Sunday’s the day Kansas City plays at Tampa in SB LV.
It’s televised.
In color …