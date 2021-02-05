Super Bowl Sunday upon us once again

Diligent NFL fans learned in early January CBS Network marketers were troubled mongering Super Bowl LV television spots - no Coke, Budweiser, Pepsi – partially due to COVID-19 concerns.

Bud Lite will air.

Additional reluctance to spending advertising millions likely didn’t arise from the January 17 “Battle of the Ageless” when Tom Brady, 43, led Tampa Bay against Drew Breeze, 41, and New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round.

Ageless.

In 1958’s NFL Championship Game, “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” some feel, Baltimore’s Colts, coached by Ube Weebank, er Weeb Ewbank, defeated New York’s Football Giants, coached by Jim Lee Howell, 23-17, in sudden-death overtime, December 28, in Yankee Stadium.

Note: We quit using “sudden-death” years later to assure political correctness.

Howell coached quarterbacks Charlie Conerly, 37, (Ole Miss), Tom Dublinski, 28, (Utah) and Don Heinrich, 28, (Washington) on a team that went 9-3 in the regular season.

Lucky baby boomers nationwide watched every once-a-week game we could on TV back when starters’ names, positions/colleges attended were announced as players sprinted onto the field.