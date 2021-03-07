Surprise meeting coincidence or providence?

I walked in, a little late, and the worship time had already begun. The music was so great I felt like I should have bought a ticket. The large sanctuary was already dark and I stood there looking for a place to sit, while wondering at the same time if this church would be right for KM and me. It certainly was different than what I’d grown up with, or been a part of the past 30 years. I just wasn’t sure.

I spotted a seat and made my way down the aisle. There were some young people on my left and a couple closer to my age on my right. I settled in and was about to join in the singing when I looked to my right and thought I recognized the guy, even through his mask. But it was a bit dark and I couldn’t be sure. Then he looked at me and I did recognize him as an old friend who used to go to our church, Jon Hedges. Next to him was his wife Janet, who ran the youth programs and with whom I had taught many times. I stuck out my hand to Jon for a fist bump and said my name. He smiled back, returning the bump. Then he whispered something to Janet and she was smiling too as we whispered our greetings back and forth.

I had to leave a little early and did not have a chance to visit with them, but the next day, I felt something in my coat pocket and pulled out the New Life program from the day before, which made me smile again about seeing my friends, the Hedges.