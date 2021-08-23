Suspect arrested in Coppinville Road shooting

Enterprise police officers arrested a suspect Saturday afternoon following a shooting on Coppinville Road in Enterprise early Friday morning, officials with the Enterprise Police Department said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., detectives apprehended Aaron Lamonte Hall, 50, of Clayton, North Carolina in the 700 block of N. Rawls Street. Hall was charged with attempted murder, and he remains in the Coffee County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to the Coffee County Sheriff's Department website.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Coppinville Road. Capt. Billy Haglund said upon arrival, officers located a single, unidentified victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and was considered to be in critical condition Friday afternoon.

Haglund said witnesses identified the suspects as a black male and white female with pink/brown hair and possibly driving a silver Kia Soul.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com

