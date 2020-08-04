Suspect at large following Dixie Drive shooting

The Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Dixie Drive.

Responding officers discovered a victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses reported the suspect is a Hispanic male occupying a black Honda coupe.

EPD's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and asks for anyone with additional information to call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.