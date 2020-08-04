You are the owner of this article.
Suspect at large following Dixie Drive shooting
The Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Dixie Drive.

Responding officers discovered a victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses reported the suspect is a Hispanic male occupying a black Honda coupe.

EPD's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and asks for anyone with additional information to call 334-347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

