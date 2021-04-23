Swartz sworn in as CFO/Treasurer

After being appointed as the City of Enterprise’s Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer on April 6, LeeAnn Swartz was officially sworn in to the position Tuesday night by Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper.
Swartz graduated Cum Laude from the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a B.A. in Business Administration majoring in accounting. As a military spouse, she has lived in numerous places and had the opportunity to work in a variety of industries over the last 26 years, including: staff accountant for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) in Bamberg, Germany; accountant for Coldwell Banker/Prestige Homes Property Management while her husband was in flight school at Fort Rucker; Bank of America in Katterbach, Germany; and accountant for Regency Management, Inc.
While stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, she returned to school and earned a Master of Science in Accounting with a concentration in auditing from Kaplan University.
Since returning to Enterprise, Swartz sat for the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination and earned her C.P.A. license with the State of Alabama. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Government Finance Officers Association.
Swartz joined McClintock, Nelson & Associates in 2017 where her main focus was governmental and not-for-profit auditing. In addition to auditing, she specialized in a variety of solutions including tax preparation, compilations and reviews for clients in diverse industries such as agriculture, law, healthcare, construction, real estate, banking, retail, not-for-profit organizations and local governmental entities.
Cooper said that as the city continues to grow, Swartz’s history, experience and expertise will be a vital asset to Enterprise’s success.
“Coming to us from one of the most prestigious accounting firms in our area, LeeAnn had an outstanding resume,” he said. “She came highly recommended, and we feel fortunate that we were able to bring her on board our city team.
“As our city budget continues to grow, so do the demands in our financial department. LeeAnn has the most up-to-date training in policies and procedures in financial planning and budgeting. We believe that with those skills, combined with her extensive experience as a CPA, LeeAnn is going to help us meet the increasing demands of our city’s financial operation and help us meet our goals for the future of this great city.”
The council unanimously approved the mayor’s recommendation to appoint Swartz to the position at the previous meeting, and Council President Turner Townsend said Thursday that the council was eager to get to know her better and begin working with her to help better the City of Enterprise.
“The council and I are excited to get to work with her and we definitely saw the need for the position. She came highly recommended,” Townsend said. “We’ve got confidence in the mayor and Jonathan (Tullos) that they made a good hire.”