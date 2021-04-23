Swartz sworn in as CFO/Treasurer

Cooper said that as the city continues to grow, Swartz’s history, experience and expertise will be a vital asset to Enterprise’s success.

“Coming to us from one of the most prestigious accounting firms in our area, LeeAnn had an outstanding resume,” he said. “She came highly recommended, and we feel fortunate that we were able to bring her on board our city team.

“As our city budget continues to grow, so do the demands in our financial department. LeeAnn has the most up-to-date training in policies and procedures in financial planning and budgeting. We believe that with those skills, combined with her extensive experience as a CPA, LeeAnn is going to help us meet the increasing demands of our city’s financial operation and help us meet our goals for the future of this great city.”

The council unanimously approved the mayor’s recommendation to appoint Swartz to the position at the previous meeting, and Council President Turner Townsend said Thursday that the council was eager to get to know her better and begin working with her to help better the City of Enterprise.

“The council and I are excited to get to work with her and we definitely saw the need for the position. She came highly recommended,” Townsend said. “We’ve got confidence in the mayor and Jonathan (Tullos) that they made a good hire.”

