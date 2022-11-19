‘Sweet’ Christmas Parade set for downtown on Tuesday, Nov. 29

‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, candy canes, gingerbread houses, and holiday cheer. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the city of Enterprise invite the public to experience “A Sweet Christmas” at the annual Enterprise Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Christmas Parade brings the community together in a way like none other and ushers in the holiday season with festive floats, live performances, and a special visit from Santa himself.

New this year, the parade will be broadcast live on WTVY News 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade will also be available for live-stream viewing on the Enterprise Chamber Facebook page.

“We encourage everyone to come early and do a little holiday shopping before the parade at local retailers and stay late to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a night cap at area restaurants to enhance your parade experience,” Erin Grantham, executive director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce said.

Downtown streets will begin closing at 4:30 p.m. to include, North and South Main streets, East and West College streets and Railroad Street. Spectators are encouraged to plan ahead to allow extra time for parking and are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to set up a comfortable parade viewing spot along the route.

Motorists are reminded that no parking is available on these streets for a better and safer parade viewing experience for everyone.

The parade will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. with the Enterprise Fire Department leading the way as this year’s grand marshal. The route starts on North Main Street at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet and will travel south eight blocks to River Bank & Trust.

Public parking will be available in many areas throughout downtown, including the Coffee County Courthouse and other adjacent areas.

For more information about the Enterprise Christmas Parade, including convenient maps, visit the chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or contact the Enterprise chamber office at (334) 347-0581.