“Love Enterprise” tee shirts are the newest fundraiser for the Downtown Enterprise Fire Relief Campaign fund established to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence destroyed in a structure fire on Main Street last October.

“As a fellow small business, we sympathized with those affected by the fire and wanted to find a way to help,” said Jennifer Dignazio, daughter of Enterprise TShirt owners James and Cathy Roth and an employee at the shop on Glover Avenue in Enterprise.

The fire relief fund was established by the Friends of Main Street Enterprise following the Oct. 16, 2022 early morning fire in the 100 block of Main Street and will be divided evenly between the affected businesses: Coffee Corner, The She Shed, All About Art, Serendipity by Kei, and one residential property.

The demolition of the destroyed buildings was completed last week.

“Once demolition was first scheduled, we started brainstorming on what the future for that historic corner might look like,” Dignazio said. “We settled on the design pictured on the tee shirts, which displays some older looking shops, similar to what we think or hope might be built back in their place.

“The money raised will be deposited into the Downtown Fire Relief Fund,” Dignazio said. “We hope to sell the shirts until the businesses are open again.”

The first fundraiser for the relief fund “Painting with a Purpose,” was held in November 2022 at The Warehouse on Main Street. Billed as a “one-of-a-kind community painting event,” the two-day All About Heart was an opportunity for the community to show off their artistic skills in support of those affected by fire, said Main Street Enterprise Executive Director Mariah Montgomery. The fundraiser was sponsored by the Friends of Main Street.

“The fourth quarter holiday season makes up the bulk of our businesses’ yearly profits and now this was not possible for those affected by the fire,” Montgomery said, when she announced the inception of the Downtown Enterprise Fire Relief Fund for the businesses, all located next to the city’s renowned Boll Weevil Monument.

“The Boll Weevil Monument has stood watch over this historic corner for over 100 years. The monument is a reminder of the resiliency and determination of the citizens of Enterprise when faced with adversity,” she said. “Help us as we continue the tradition of neighbors helping neighbors in the city of Enterprise.”

Donations can be sent to Friends of Main Street, marked Fire Relief at 306 South Main Street, Enterprise, 36330. Those interested in donating may also visit www.givesendgo.com/donatetodowntown.