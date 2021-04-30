Taco ‘bout branding with Main Street Enterprise

Enterprise, AL April 22,2021- Main Street Enterprise is excited to partner with Main Street Alabama and Arnett Muldrow & Associates to unveil its new program branding May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market. This event will feature a presentation of the branding from the Main Street Alabama team, along with light refreshments provided by several local, downtown restaurateurs.

“We are so excited to share this new brand identity with the community,” Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said. “We have worked very hard to ensure the branding accurately represents our community as a whole and we can’t wait to ‘weeveal’ it to the public.”

The Main Street Alabama Branding Team came to Enterprise March 23-25 to do phase one of the branding process, Kendrick said. Phase one included several focus group meetings, a town hall meeting and a tour of the city. The team revealed initial concepts to the Main Street Board of Directors for feedback before constructing the final identity.