Take advantage of Alabama tomato season with these tips

Most heirloom tomatoes look nothing like the uniform, mass-produced red orbs sold in groceries. For starters, they’re a rainbow of colors — yellow, orange, pink, red, green and purple. Some have more ridges and folds than a Shar-Pei puppy, or they can have cosmetic imperfections.

Fortunately, they also don’t taste like the often mealy and generally bland hybrids commonly found in supermarkets. The flavors of a ripe heirloom boldly dance along the border between sweetness and acidity.

These prized old-fashioned varieties have been selected through the years for their exceptional flavor. But they’re delicate, requiring special care from field to fork.

Hybridized commodity tomatoes are bred and grown for their ability to stand up to cross-country shipment. That makes business sense, but the tradeoff is diminished personality and flavor. Getting a memorable supermarket tomato is a minor miracle.

You won’t go wrong following this rule of thumb: The best tomato is one grown nearby, hybrid or heirloom.

Savvy gardeners know to save seeds from their favorite heirlooms to germinate and transplant the following April, after the last frost. Tomatoes from those plants are like a wrapped present — a gift from the ground.