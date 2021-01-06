Taking aim with a cap pistol

Back when I grew up, we played with dangerous things. Amazingly, most of us survived those days...even without crash helmets!

I probably wasn’t more than 8 or 9 years old when I got my first pocket knife. I’ll be the first to admit that was probably too young, but I still have all 10 digits and only cut myself badly once, that I can remember. Even then, I didn’t bleed to death or even have to get stitches. Back then, especially in the country, if a boy reached his teenage years and didn’t have his own pocket knife, people viewed him with suspicious eyes. Some even spoke poorly of him. Honestly, my first knife was a piece of junk, but within a year or so, I had traded up for a pretty little yellow-handled two-bladed Queen...from a grown man, but that’s another story for another time.

Not long after the “knife-age,” we had guns. Now before you get all wound up, the first ones weren’t real. As a matter of fact, my first gun-and-holster set came before that first pocket knife. My hips were not big enough to hold up my holsters and keep them from sliding down my legs before I could quick draw on some imaginary bad guy. Marshall Dillion and Roy Rogers would have been so disappointed, especially since some of my equipment had their names written on it.

I tied the ends of my holsters around my legs with a piece of string so they would stay in place during my blinding-speed fast draws. Maybe I should have used some of that string to tie the top of my holsters to my belt loops...you know, so they wouldn’t slide down. For a while, I got a new set every Christmas or two because I had worn out the one from the year before.

One of those early cap-gun sets caused my first skepticism about the big guy in the red suit. Before Christmas, I spied a holster set hidden in the bottom of Mama’s chifforobe. You do know what a chifforobe is, don’t you? Don’t worry about why I was plundered in there in the first place. The confusion, followed by suspicion, came when Santa brought me a holster set that was identical to the one I had spotted in there. I never said a word, so let’s just keep this between us. At 16, I was probably too old to still believe, or to still be playing with cap guns. You do know I’m kidding, but just in case, let’s keep that between us, too!