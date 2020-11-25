Talking Turkey: the ins and outs of food safety

“It is important for people to choose a safe location for frying the turkey,” Hall said. “This type of cooking should be done in a spot away from the house and other structures. There have been many fires started from this method of cooking.”

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, people should only use a turkey fryer outdoors, on a sturdy, level surface, away from things that can burn. They suggest having a “3-foot kid and pet-free zone” around the turkey fryer to prevent injuries.

Having proper frying equipment is equally important. Hall said people should select a cooking pot that is large enough to completely submerge the turkey in 1 to 2 inches of oil without it spilling over the top.

“To determine the amount of oil needed, put the turkey in the container and fill with water,” she said. “Remove and either measure the amount of water in the pot or mark a fill line on the outside of the frying container.”

According to Hall, make sure the container is clean and dry before frying, then pour in the oil and heat to 350 ° F. Carefully lower the turkey into the hot oil and cook 3 to 5 minutes per pound.