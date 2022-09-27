Tammy Doerer honored with community spirit award

City of Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer was presented the “Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award” at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting Thursday.

“This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment to supporting local business and community,” Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Treasurer Rob Rhoades said during the award presentation.

“She strongly believes in unity in the community and has a tremendous passion for connecting our families of Fort Rucker and the Wiregrass, through her vast efforts to promote hospitality and everything there is to eat, explore, and experience Enterprise.”

“I am truly humbled by this recognition,” Doerer said. “It is such a privilege to be able to share my love for the City of Enterprise with everyone I come in contact with. I couldn’t do what I do without the help of so many others in our community who also promote our great city.”

The award is named in memory of the late Yancey Parker, a long-time businessman, officer, and lifetime honorary member of the chamber. Parker was well-known for his leadership and selfless commitment to the military and Enterprise community.

Each year, the chamber presents an award to a business, civic, or individual member of the chamber for their outstanding community service, demonstrating the highest ideals of volunteerism and the spirit of “EnterPRIDE.”