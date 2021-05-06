 Skip to main content
TB&T promotes Rathburn
Tammy Rathburn

Jeff Kervin, president & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Rathburn from Branch Manager and Loan Officer to Commercial Loan Officer.

Born and raised in Germany in a military family, Rathburn has called Enterprise home for the last 18 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Marketing from Georgia Southwestern University in Americus, Ga.

Rathburn has been working in the field of banking for over 24 years. She is very active with various organizations and events throughout her community. Rathburn is married and she and her husband have four children.

“We know that Tammy will bring the same level of commitment and attention to detail to her new position as a Commercial Loan Officer as she did as a Branch Manager,” said Kervin.

“We are fortunate to have someone like Tammy in this position.”

