Terri Dubose, an Alabama Bright Light for children in the Wiregrass

Some people are fortunate enough to find their life mission in what they do each day. That is the case for Terri Dubose, executive director of the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center.

“Working here is beyond rewarding,” Dubose said. “Our mission is to reduce the trauma and anxiety of victims of child abuse, and to assist them in the interviewing and investigative process. We receive our referrals from law enforcement agencies or Department of Human Resources. We then provide a forensic interview in a sensitive way. On occasion, the interview is later used in court instead of testimony.”

At no cost to those involved, Dubose and her staff work hard to ensure the safety of children.

“We are fortunate enough to have grown over the years. In addition to the interview, we now offer court support and advocacy. We have an advocate with the family during the court process,” Dubose said.

The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center offers trauma-focused therapy for children and family members. To reach these goals and accomplishments, Dubose depends on support from donors like the Alabama Power Foundation.