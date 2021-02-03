Testing clinics reopen in Coffee, Houston counties for several dates in Feb.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.
Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.
Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:
Coffee County Health Department
2841 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise
(334) 792-9070
Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Houston County Health Department
1781 E Cottonwood Road
Dothan
(334) 792-9070
Wednesday, Feb.10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Fatigue
- Congestion or runny nose
- New loss of taste or smell
Testing criteria are as follows:
- Persons with symptoms
- Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first responders with symptoms
- Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction
ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
- Avoid people who are sick
- Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Monitor your health