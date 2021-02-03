Testing clinics reopen in Coffee, Houston counties for several dates in Feb.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.

Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:

Coffee County Health Department

2841 Neal Metcalf Road

Enterprise

(334) 792-9070

Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Houston County Health Department

1781 E Cottonwood Road

Dothan

(334) 792-9070

Wednesday, Feb.10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: