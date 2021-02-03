 Skip to main content
Testing clinics reopen in Coffee, Houston counties for several dates in Feb.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will offer COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties during the month of February.

Due to limited staffing in this district and COVID-19 vaccination clinics, testing is only being provided on alternate weeks in Coffee and Houston counties at this time. No COVID-19 retesting will be done.

Testing clinics are scheduled as follows:

Coffee County Health Department

2841 Neal Metcalf Road

Enterprise

(334) 792-9070

Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Houston County Health Department

1781 E Cottonwood Road

Dothan

(334) 792-9070

Wednesday, Feb.10, and Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Sore throat
  • Fatigue
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • New loss of taste or smell

Testing criteria are as follows:

  • Persons with symptoms
  • Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings and first responders with symptoms
  • Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid people who are sick
  • Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
  • Monitor your health
