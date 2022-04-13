Textbook rental program to start this fall at ESCC

Starting this fall, Enterprise State Community College students will have the opportunity to rent textbooks through the on-campus bookstore.

“College employees have worked diligently to find a more affordable way for students to acquire textbooks for their classes,” ESCC’s acting president Danny Long said. “Studies show that students are less likely to purchase textbooks when they are priced too high, which impacts student success in the classroom. Our new rental program, known as the ALL-IN Textbook Rental Program, will be more affordable than purchasing textbooks separately as students have done in the past.”

The new ALL-IN Textbook Rental Program will start Fall 2022. When program participants register for fall classes, the textbook fee will be automatically applied to their account.

The ALL-IN Program fee is $25 per credit hour, which allows students to receive a significant savings. This is not an increase in tuition, but it’s just a more affordable way to purchase textbooks.

Presently, textbooks for some classes are priced significantly higher than textbooks for other classes; this new program will level pricing for all textbooks. While the average textbook cost at ESCC is currently $132, the cost of one three credit hour course under the rental program is only $75. Additionally, students receive a significant savings compared to the national average (47%). The average cost for a full-time college student at a public two-year institution is $1,420 per year as compared to $750 through the rental program.

Another advantage of the ALL-IN Program is that it allows students the opportunity to receive textbooks on or before the first day of class by choosing to either pick up their items in the bookstore or request that they be shipped directly to them.

All classes will be included in the new program, except Aviation Maintenance Technology, Avionics, Mechatronics, and specific academic classes that do not require a book. All required course material will be covered in the ALL-IN fee, except specialty kits.

Students are not required to participate in the program, so there is an option for students to opt-out of this program if they do not feel it will benefit them. However, students are urged to remain in the program for the financial benefit they will receive. If a student chooses to opt-out, this must be done prior to any tuition payments being made or financial aid disbursements being processed to a student’s account.

Questions regarding the program can be directed to Jessica Wendel at jwendel@escc.edu.