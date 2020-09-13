Thank you, Enterprise, for great memories, better people

I’d usually start here with a wisecrack, or an attempt thereof, at Nancy P. She just makes things so easy, even for a columnist looking for new material a couple of times a week.
But this time I want to say thanks to everyone in Enterprise and Coffee County – even those that disagreed with my thoughts here on occasion (or always) -- for welcoming me into this great community for the past seven years, seven months and 29 days ... but who’s counting.
I remember I was looking to get into the ownership side of the newspaper business and thought I’d return near my hometown in west-central Alabama. Without mentioning names, let’s just say I dodged that bullet as the guy I was dealing with had more trouble brewing than Nancy P. trying to explain her latest visit to her salon.
So, through word of mouth, I found out about an opening in Enterprise and a few weeks later I made my way down to The Ledger and the peanut capital of the world.
I am still at awe of how this town is like a mirage in that most towns south of Birmingham look a bit depressing with little economy, yet Enterprise is thriving. It’s no wonder the new veterans home chose here as its latest site. The leadership here has done it right.
I was moved over to Eufaula a couple of years later, yet maintained a leadership role with The Ledger and returned as much as possible. I met some outstanding people here and the people I worked with at The Ledger were simply the best.
I knew of Enterprise, but had never ventured in this part of Alabama as a kid growing up in Marion and later during my tour of duty at Selma and Birmingham (Don’t laugh unless you’ve been to Selma). I loved it, Boll Weevil and all.
After 40-plus years, double-knee replacement and the passing of my mother, I’m just tired and looking for a new challenge. I need a change. Unfortunately, that means I’ll be leaving southeast Alabama.
Thanks to the internet, I’ll keep up with things here as much as possible, the successes of the area high school teams, etc.
First and foremost, I want to thank Elba’s Johnny Dyess, who allowed me to do my first book (book No. 2 will be out soon) on his incredible life’s journey, teaching me far more about the good in people than I learned during my travels through my career journey, seven states and countless media outlets.
Thanks to my dear friend Jackie Brunson, who allowed me to get to know her father, the late “Daddy Jack,” who lived to be 109.
Thanks also to Sam Boswell, Shirley Morgan, Jonathan Tullos, Kenneth Boswell and many others for their friendship. It’ll never be forgotten.
I can only hope to meet some people in my new surroundings that are as genuinely nice as the people have been in Enterprise.
Thanks!
