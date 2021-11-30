Thanksgiving at The Craft

Nicole and Dennis Chestang hosted their annual “Feed the Community” event at The Craft on Thanksgiving.
Over 200 free plates of food were passed out with most people coming in to pick up, but several dozen were also delivered by the volunteers who worked that day. Travis Parker, one of the volunteers, said this was the third year that the owners of The Craft have done this event and ”It is definitely a blessing to many people who otherwise wouldn’t have a good meal that day or are away from their families.”
Local First Responders were invited to take a break and come get some delicious food or they would deliver to them. The plates had turkey, ham, dressing with cranberry sauce, mac’n’cheese, green beans, rolls, and pound cake.