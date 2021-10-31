The Alabama Master Gardeners celebrate 40 years of service

In the fall of 2007, 22 individuals attended the first Master Gardener class held in Coffee County. After the class, 20 signed up to form the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association. The first set of bylaws were dated June 18, 2008. Charles Block (Ret, Marine Col) served as the first president and Gayle Smith was the first vice president. Block served as president for four years and remained active in the club until moving to Opelika. Certified Master Gardener Helpers were Ona Garwood, Delores Swenson, Anne Edwards and Caroline Fulbrook. Their first project was to see what they could do to enhance the landscape at the city cemetery on Main Street in Enterprise. It had some damage from a tornado and needed some volunteer help. With the guidance of an Alabama Cooperative Extension Service Agent, the CCMGA members drew up a plan and proceeded with the work of trimming, removing dead material, planting flowers and installing irrigation in one of the flower beds. This gave new club members their first opportunity to earn volunteer hours.