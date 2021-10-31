The Alabama Master Gardeners celebrate 40 years of service

In the fall of 2007, 22 individuals attended the first Master Gardener class held in Coffee County. After the class, 20 signed up to form the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association. The first set of bylaws were dated June 18, 2008. Charles Block (Ret, Marine Col) served as the first president and Gayle Smith was the first vice president. Block served as president for four years and remained active in the club until moving to Opelika. Certified Master Gardener Helpers were Ona Garwood, Delores Swenson, Anne Edwards and Caroline Fulbrook. Their first project was to see what they could do to enhance the landscape at the city cemetery on Main Street in Enterprise. It had some damage from a tornado and needed some volunteer help. With the guidance of an Alabama Cooperative Extension Service Agent, the CCMGA members drew up a plan and proceeded with the work of trimming, removing dead material, planting flowers and installing irrigation in one of the flower beds. This gave new club members their first opportunity to earn volunteer hours.
CCMGA members have been involved in various projects in Coffee County. To name a few: designing/planting flower beds at Habitat Houses when they were completed; made and gave away peanut butter at Peanut Day at the Farmer’s Market; volunteered at annual Groundwater Festival teaching filtration/aquifers to fourth grade students; taught students at an elementary school how to plant in containers and in-ground; set up a table each Saturday in March at the local Lowe’s for “Ask the Master Gardener”; volunteered as clerks at the annual Camellia Show; volunteered at national Peanut Festival to man the agriculture/agribusiness booth and the fire ant booth; volunteered at Landmark Park in the kitchen garden and participated in the “Grow More Give More” and the “Harvest for Health” programs and held plant sales at downtown festivals.
CCMGA members meet the fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. in the Community Room of the Coffee County Agriculture Center in New Brockton. Gavin Mauldin is the Coffee County Extension Coordinator and has his office in the Extension Office next door to where the Community Room is located. The current officers of CCMGA are President Ed Speigner, Vice President Jacque Hawkins, Treasurer Janine Coles and Secretary Rodney Peneul. To become a member of a Master Gardener Association you have to complete the 12 week training course, complete 50 accepted volunteer hours to move from an Master Gardener Intern to a Master Gardener and then complete 20 hours of accepted volunteer work each year to maintain your active status.
The Alabama Master Gardeners celebrated 40 years of service this year. A joint resolution in the Alabama legislature recognized Master Gardeners for their service during the past 40 years by commending “the Alabama Master Gardener Program for its contributions to the State of Alabama and hereby recognizes its impact toward making our state more beautiful and its citizens more capable of environmentally safe and sound decisions for their home landscapes.”
Under the “Grow More, Give More” campaign volunteers state wide donated 13 tons of fresh produce to area food banks for local families experiencing food insecurity in 2020. “Harvest for Health” puts cancer survivors with Master Gardener volunteers who mentor them while growing a four-season backyard garden.
The Alabama Master Gardener Course has been presented virtually the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. The cost of the course is $150, lasts for 12 weeks (meeting once weekly) and upon graduation you are considered an intern. Once you complete 50 hours of accepted volunteer work, you become a Master Gardener. Interns are encouraged to join a local Master Gardener Club in order to be able to be plugged in to volunteer opportunities. CCMGA will refund $50 of your registration cost once you complete the course and become a member of CCMGA. If you are interested in being a part of the next training class for Master Gardeners, contact the Extension Office, 894-5596, to get your name on the list.