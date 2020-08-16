The Barrel Room reopens under new owners

A staple in the community for five years, The Barrel Room was forced to close its doors permanently in late April because of COVID-19. Three months later, the restaurant has been revived under new ownership.

After spending six years in the Navy and bouncing around to different power plants, Ronnie Baggio and his wife Stephanie eventually moved from Atlanta to Enterprise three years ago and quickly made a home here. The couple has been married for 10 years and has five children.

Baggio said he and Stephanie had been discussing wanting to make an investment into the community when their friend and former manager at The Barrel Room, Vanessa Woodard, told them the restaurant was for sale. Fans of the restaurant and a frequent spot for him and his wife’s date nights, the suggestion became a serious conversation.

“We really missed the place and wanted it to come back, and we had been wanting to do something in the community that everybody would enjoy anyway,” he said. “We knew that everyone loved The Barrel Room, so we thought ‘why not?’”

The announcement that The Barrel Room had been bought came in early July, and it officially reopened on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Though not much had changed design-wise, diners quickly noticed a change in the menu. Baggio said he didn’t think too much needed to be changed as it was great already, but that they wanted to put their own spin on things.

“We wanted to trim it down and get really good at what was on there. We got rid of a lot of things that weren’t made in house; we wanted everything on the menu to be ours,” he said. “Once we perfect everything that’s on there, we’re going to expand. I was a customer and I loved it, so I didn’t think we needed to change too much.”