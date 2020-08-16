The Barrel Room reopens under new owners

A staple in the community for five years, The Barrel Room was forced to close its doors permanently in late April because of COVID-19. Three months later, the restaurant has been revived under new ownership.
After spending six years in the Navy and bouncing around to different power plants, Ronnie Baggio and his wife Stephanie eventually moved from Atlanta to Enterprise three years ago and quickly made a home here. The couple has been married for 10 years and has five children.
Baggio said he and Stephanie had been discussing wanting to make an investment into the community when their friend and former manager at The Barrel Room, Vanessa Woodard, told them the restaurant was for sale. Fans of the restaurant and a frequent spot for him and his wife’s date nights, the suggestion became a serious conversation.
“We really missed the place and wanted it to come back, and we had been wanting to do something in the community that everybody would enjoy anyway,” he said. “We knew that everyone loved The Barrel Room, so we thought ‘why not?’”
The announcement that The Barrel Room had been bought came in early July, and it officially reopened on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Though not much had changed design-wise, diners quickly noticed a change in the menu. Baggio said he didn’t think too much needed to be changed as it was great already, but that they wanted to put their own spin on things.
“We wanted to trim it down and get really good at what was on there. We got rid of a lot of things that weren’t made in house; we wanted everything on the menu to be ours,” he said. “Once we perfect everything that’s on there, we’re going to expand. I was a customer and I loved it, so I didn’t think we needed to change too much.”
Aside from the menu and selection of craft beers, a big reason for The Barrel Room’s popularity is trivia night, a tradition Baggio plans on continuing. This coming Tuesday, Aug. 18, will be the first of the weekly Tuesday-night trivia nights. Themed trivia will take place on the third Thursday of every month starting in September. Themed nights will be ticketed events.
Another aspect of the original restaurant that will remain is the sloths.
“The place was known for their sloths. There’s a story behind the sloths, but you’ll have to come in and talk to a bartender to find out what that story is,” Baggio said. “All of the sloths were given by former employees or customers, so I didn’t want to take that away. It’s part of the fabric of the restaurant.”
Although he does have prior restaurant experience, this is his first go around in an ownership role. He said his wife, Stephanie, manages the administrative side, “which is much more her strength,” and they’ve also received support from other local restaurant owners.
“The support from local business owners has been incredible,” he said. “We‘ve been able to lean on a lot of people, like the owners of The Craft and Corks and Cattle, and pick their brains. They’ve been really open and willing to help. It’s been awesome.”
Happy to see the restaurant back open, the community, too, has embraced the new owners.
“There are a lot of people in the community that were excited to see it come back, and that makes me happy and excited because I was really sad to see it go as well. We can’t wait to see how things turn out,” he said.
Many things are in the works, Baggio said, like bringing back brunch once the current menu has been perfected and a mysterious new offering he’s not quite ready to share yet.
“We’re going to bring new things that no one in Enterprise has done yet. They’ll be fun and exciting, and I think a lot of people will like it,” is all he would say.
The Barrel Room opens daily at 10:30 a.m. Closing time is 10 p.m. on Sundays and 11:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Patrons can dine in or order to-go, and curbside pickup is available upon request. The new phone number is 334-475-2013.
To stay up-to-date on future happenings and to cast your vote for the first themed trivia night coming up in September, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/Thebarrelroomenterprise.
