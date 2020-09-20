The brilliance of gift cards

A few weeks ago I stood in a long line in a gift shop at the mall, holding a happy anniversary card and a heart-shaped box of chocolates. While waiting my turn I daydreamed about a place where Earth Day is the only holiday allowed.

When I came out of my delusion I saw there was now just one poor sap standing between me and the woman behind the counter. The woman seemed new to the store, but obviously had retail experience from somewhere in her past. Nevertheless she turned to her younger colleague to ask a question about a gift card Poor Sap in front of me was trying to use to pay for his own choices of chocolates and cards. I guess a lot of people got married in late August.

It seemed the guy had a balance left on his card, but not enough to pay for what he had stacked on the counter. “How much do I have?” Poor Sap asked.

“You’ll have to call the number on the back of the card to get your balance,” came the firm reply from the other clerk, who was busy with her own customer.