The Candle

The Lord does have a special way of teaching. I woke up early this morning, made my coffee and waited on daybreak. These are the times I hear the Lord most clearly. What I heard was a question. It was, “Are others better off having met you?" I stared into the darkness and thought about it.
As I examined myself deeper, it hit me. The question convicted me when conviction had not even crossed my mind. That Potter’s wheel is always turning, and God is molding me if I let Him.
You see, the day before, I was having some work done at my house. On my job, I received a call to come home. There had been an incident that caused some property damage. I was hot, tired and not too pleased with what I saw. No, I did not yell, cuss or berate the workers. But I gave them “the look."(Facial expressions can often cut deeper than words).
Then, I walked away thinking how well I had acted, and how the “old Mike” would have handled it. Fast forward to this morning. The moment God posed that question to me, I realized, that was the old me coming back to the surface. I was humbled by the Holy Spirit, and rightly so. I owed the young men an apology.
Like I said, the Lord was teaching, and I was listening. Jesus once said in John 8:12, “I am the Light of the world." He is, but as a Christian, I am too. In the great Sermon on the Mount, Christ tells me in Matthew 5:14, “Ye are the light of the world." Wow. How powerful a statement is that?
That’s the humbling part. Was His Light shining through me yesterday? No. Were those boys better off having met me? No. Forgive me Lord. Now, let us examine Matthew 5:14 and go on to 15, applying it to my situation.
Verse 14 says, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid."
Christ is alive today and He comes out through my words, my actions and my life. Like a city on a hill shining in the distance, I should glow with the Light of Jesus in this darkened world. I failed. My light was hidden, but the beauty of Christianity is that the Lord understands and forgives, if asked.
Verse 15 goes on, “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel (cover it up), but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house."
Jesus is the candle friends. Lighting that candle was the instant I accepted Him in my heart. So, what am I meant to do with “the Candle?" Put it on a candlestick. Please understand what I am saying here. The candlestick is me. (All Christians are called to be candlesticks). The house is the world and everyone we meet. I should have been “giving light unto all that are in the house." I covered up the Candle with anger. Lesson learned. Thank You, Lord.
Nelson Mandela once said, “Let us make the world a better place." It takes each of us shining the Light of Christ to accomplish this goal. If we all come together, just imagine how brightly “the house” would glow. How far would the Light shine?
Back to the morning’s question. Are others better off for having met me? With God’s help, I certainly hope so. The Candle. Think about it. May the Lord bless and keep you another week beloved. Amen.
Pastor Mike Smith can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 2, Summerville, GA, 30747, or by email at Smith30747@gmail.com.