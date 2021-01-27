That’s the humbling part. Was His Light shining through me yesterday? No. Were those boys better off having met me? No. Forgive me Lord. Now, let us examine Matthew 5:14 and go on to 15, applying it to my situation.

Verse 14 says, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid."

Christ is alive today and He comes out through my words, my actions and my life. Like a city on a hill shining in the distance, I should glow with the Light of Jesus in this darkened world. I failed. My light was hidden, but the beauty of Christianity is that the Lord understands and forgives, if asked.

Verse 15 goes on, “Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel (cover it up), but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house."

Jesus is the candle friends. Lighting that candle was the instant I accepted Him in my heart. So, what am I meant to do with “the Candle?" Put it on a candlestick. Please understand what I am saying here. The candlestick is me. (All Christians are called to be candlesticks). The house is the world and everyone we meet. I should have been “giving light unto all that are in the house." I covered up the Candle with anger. Lesson learned. Thank You, Lord.